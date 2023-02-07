THE BIG PICTURE
After highs in the upper 40s on Monday, temperatures will be trimmed back just a bit today as highs hold in the lower and middle 40s.
Highs will reach the 50 degree mark and higher beginning Wednesday.
There will not be any big storms and no additional arctic outbreaks in the forecast through the next several days.
The best chance of rain likely arrives Thursday, but with highs expected to be in the 50s, it will be all rain.
Temperatures cool closer to seasonable levels by next weekend with highs mainly around or just above 40 degrees and nights in the 20s.
Models are hinting at an area of low pressure to move over or just south of our region this weekend. As of now a chilly rain seems likely but wintry precipitation is not out of the question to mix in. Depending on timing and track, we'll watch it, but changes are certainly a good bet in the days ahead.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
After sunshine to start, clouds will increase and thicken throughout the day as a weak front approaches from the west.
High temperatures will hold in the middle 40s, so overall fairly nice for early February.
A weak front approaches the area from the west later and there will be a few showers along this front mainly in the evening and into part of the overnight hours.
Nighttime temperatures will fall to the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure makes a brief return Wednesday with a dry day anticipated under partly sunny skies.
Temperatures will become even milder, moving into the lower 50s.
The next area of low pressure will begin to develop to our west and begin to work east. So, expect increasing clouds and perhaps a shower or two mainly around or after midnight.
THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
The pattern looks unsettled late in the week and into Super Bowl weekend, with one or two systems providing us with our next chance of rain.
The first is on Thursday, with a good chance of periods of mostly light rain throughout much of the day, and plain rain too given high temperatures should be in the low to mid 50s.
There may be a lull on Friday as high temperatures remain mild in the low to mid 50s, then a second system may provide us with another chance of mainly rain next Saturday, although the rain/snow line could theoretically be a little closer to the area as some seasonably colder air settles back in with highs back to near normal.
TRACK THE WEATHER: