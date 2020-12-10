What’s all this cold without at least a little snow? Well, Mother Nature delivered a frosting of snow to starved snow lovers on Wednesday, with a coating to an inch of snow for many and 1-2” of snow in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. With plenty of clouds and some snowflakes to add to the early December holiday spirit, it was needless to say another cold day, our fourth in a row with temperatures stuck in the 30s, and low to mid 30s for most making it the coldest day of the bunch. But it’s also our last cold day for a little while, as a well-advertised warming trend begins today and continues right through the coming weekend. The next two days look to remain dry with highs working their way back up into the upper 40s today, and at or just above 50 degrees Friday, with a good deal of sunshine both days. The weekend stands to be even warmer, with highs inching up into the low and mid 50s, but with more clouds and a few rain showers later Saturday into Sunday ahead of our next cold front. That front will deliver a return to seasonably chilly air through the first half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY AND TONIGHT
High pressure will be well in control to round out the week, first moving atop the region today, then offshore Friday. Some pesky low clouds from yesterday’s storm system will linger into first thing this morning, especially the further north you go from the Lehigh Valley. Don’t think for a second though that the day will be a gloomy one because those clouds will gradually give way to an abundance of sunshine by midday. Afternoon highs should get back into the upper 40s making things feel much more tolerable to be out and about in. Mainly clear skies can be expected tonight allowing lows to dip back to seasonably cold levels in the mid to upper 20s.
FRIDAY
With high pressure offshore Friday, a more southwesterly wind flow will continue pumping in milder air across the region. Combine that with a mostly sunny day, and we should see Friday afternoon highs reach the lower 50s which would be the first time since the first day of December to eclipse the 50 degree mark.
THIS WEEKEND
Clouds will be on the increase as a cold front moves closer from our west, so both weekend days likely end up on the mostly cloudy side. Despite the clouds and eventually a little rain, it will be a mild weekend with highs in the low 50s Saturday, and mid 50s Sunday. Expect some scattered showers anytime from late Saturday through the first half of Sunday, with Saturday night into early Sunday morning likely the best opportunity for some steadier light rain. Rainfall amounts look mostly light, with less than a quarter of an inch of rain for most.
MONDAY
The little bit of rain that we expect late Saturday into Sunday will be thanks to a cold front that will slide across the region. Behind that front, we can expect a more seasonable air mass to make a return to the region as highs Monday fall back into the mid 40s. It should be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds, but a stiff northwest breeze will make those 40s for highs feel more like they are in the 30s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: