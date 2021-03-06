On Sunday, highs in 30s continue and it's only a little windy in the afternoon. Then, it's not windy anymore on Monday.
On Monday, highs rise to the mid 40s as our air flow shifts to come up from the south.
This southerly airflow takes care of us for the rest of the upcoming week. It gets us to 58 on Tuesday, 62 on Wednesday, and 66 on Thursday.
We'll get a few showers late Thursday and first thing Friday as a cold front slowly crosses over us.
On Friday, the cold front knocks us back into 50s. Then, we drop back into the 40s for next weekend.
