After a quieter Wednesday compared to earlier in the week, we will have a couple of mainly or entirely dry days to wrap up the week. Thursday and Friday also look to feature seasonable temperatures and relatively comfortable humidity values.
There may be a little haze the next couple days due to some Canadian wildfire smoke again, but it shouldn’t be anything close to what we experienced a few weeks ago and shouldn’t present any real health issues for the large majority of us.
A Code Red air quality alert is in effect Thursday, though. Limit time outdoors if you suffer from breathing issues.
Shower and storm chances return for the upcoming holiday weekend as an unsettled and summery pattern returns. The summer-time warmth and humidity will likely remain as we start next week and approach the 4th of July holiday.
The widely scattered storms from the weekend may very well hang over into Monday, but a cold front may be able to push just far enough to our south and east on Tuesday the 4th to kick out most of the showers and storms making for decent weather for outdoor holiday plans.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Summer will be more than a week old as we wrap up the work week, and we will have yet had a sunny, warm, and entirely dry summer day so far this season.
Today and Friday look dry for the most part before thunderstorm chances return this upcoming weekend.
Enjoy more sunshine and lower humidity to close out the final few days of June with high pressure building overhead.
There may be a few more clouds later Friday and possibly a shower or storm late or overnight, but much of any rain should hold off until Saturday and Sunday.
High temperatures Thursday and Friday should top out at seasonable levels in the mid 80s and dew points should mostly be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees which is definitely on the comfortable side for this time of the year.
THE WEEKEND
Summery conditions return for the holiday weekend but there's still no sustained hot weather in our forecast through early July. Humidity levels go back up and so does the chance for showers and thunderstorms.
The weekend itself doesn't look like a washout out; however, you will be dodging some wet weather throughout the day for both Saturday and Sunday. So, any plans outside may need to be paused briefly as a shower or thunderstorm passes through.
Expect mostly cloudy skies otherwise both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 70s Saturday, and just a tad warmer in the low 80s on Sunday.
MONDAY AND THE 4TH OF JULY
The unsettled pattern that sets up over the weekend will likely remain into the very start of the new week.
Monday as of now looks to once again feature widely scattered showers and thunderstorms along with seasonable high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but also sticky humidity values.
The majority of forecast model guidance suggests a cold front will finally push through by the 4th of July on Tuesday, sweeping most of the showers and storms away from the region. It may still be a little sticky for the holiday, and we won’t entirely discount an isolated PM storm, but at this point, things look pretty good for any outdoor plans on the 4th of July.
We’ll hope that Mother Nature continues to cooperate over the next several days!
