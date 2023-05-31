Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection is cautioning some residents about spending too much time outside on Wednesday.
A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day was issued for Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks and Montgomery counties, as well as the Philadelphia and Susquehanna Valley areas.
The DEP says wind is expected to carry smoke from large wildfires in Canada to over our area.
Conditions could appear hazy at times due to the wildfires in southern Nova Scotia, and the air could contain unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups. It's suggested young children, the elderly, and people with respiratory problems limit time outside on Wednesday.