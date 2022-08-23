Finally, some wet weather! Some may argue too much of a good thing could be bad. Although most backyards received much need beneficial rainfall, there were some areas that had some localized and flash flooding because of the heavy rain. Even some stronger storms later Monday produced some gusty winds, hail and lightning! Interestingly enough too after being dry for so long, a record daily maximum rainfall amount was set in Allentown receiving 2.56" breaking the old record of 1.97" back in 2021. A few more showers or a thunderstorm may pop up during the day Tuesday, but won't be as widespread or beneficial as Monday's activity. For the rest of the week, expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with highs likely remaining a little warmer than average. Our average high is in the low to mid 80s in late August, and we'll likely be in the mid to upper 80s much of the week, although humidity levels will come down after a very sticky start to the week on Monday. After Tuesday, the next chance of a few thundershowers will likely arrive on Friday.
TUESDAY
Compared to Monday, Tuesday will be a drier day overall, but with lingering humidity and rain chances before an entirely dry pattern resumes mid-week. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine and a warm and still humid day overall, with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s. A few showers or a thunderstorm can pop up from midday onward to the early evening hours, but they won't be nearly as widespread as on Monday and much of the day likely remains dry. The best chance for any shower or storm on Monday will be along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor, more likely the farther north you travel.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
These are the two entirely dry days of the forecast, with mostly sunny skies and warm to even hot temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but with noticeably less humidity compared to how we started the week. Thursday is our best shot of hitting 90 degrees, but again with low humidity, it thankfully shouldn't feel much hotter than it already will be.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
Our next cold front is due to slide through on Friday, with maybe a shower or thunderstorm or two out ahead of it, but nothing widespread or long-lasting. Behind that front for the weekend, high pressure will build in over New England, and set up an easterly onshore breeze off the Atlantic, which will keep temps in the mid 80s with tolerable humidity levels as well. If the high pressure is strong enough, it will keep us partly sunny and mostly dry Saturday and Sunday. A weaker high or stronger flow off the ocean could bring in enough moisture for a few showers or a thunderstorm over the weekend, but even then, the weekend looks more dry than wet overall.
