We've got the weather on repeat the next few days. The fog and drizzle returns Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Partly to mostly sunny skies will rule Thursday with mostly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday.
Thursday will feature the warmest day in the middle 70s before temperatures roll back to around 70 Friday and Saturday.
Even though we'll get some breaks of sun early in the afternoon on Saturday, an approaching cold front will keep a lot of clouds in the sky late Saturday afternoon and evening. It also brings a shower to a spot or two in the evening. Enjoy the 70s on Saturday because that cold front means business.
On Sunday, we're in the upper 50s as the cooler, more seasonal air arrives. The front also brings us drier air, so--finally--there will not be any morning fog and drizzle!
We'll have a few showers on Monday and Tuesday as another cold front swings through the region. Things remain unsettled Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain. Dry conditions are expected to wrap up next work and school week.
THURSDAY
After fog and drizzle in the morning, sunshine returns and high temperatures soar into the middle 70s as a front slips through and an area of high pressure is located to the north.
FRIDAY
As high pressure over Canada to our north institutes more of an easterly flow off the ocean, albeit a light one, expect plenty of clouds to wrap up the week and perhaps a little fog and drizzle early on. Despite that, it’s still mild for this time of year, but not as warm as the preceding days, as highs back off into the upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
A cold front will slowly approach from the west, bringing an increase in clouds on Saturday, with a shower possible later in the day or at night, although most of the time remains dry. Behind that front, it’s much cooler but mainly dry through the second half of the weekend with clouds breaking for some sunshine later in the day. We will inch back toward 70 degrees ahead of our Saturday cold front, before cooler upper 50s to near 60 degrees highs are the rule for Sunday.