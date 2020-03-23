In a matter of days, our weather transitioned from feeling like summer last Friday to a downright chilly rain, even mixed with some snow initally, this Monday. Mother Nature tucked a bright but cool weekend day in between which we hope you soaked up ahead of a few more rounds of mainly rain this week. The first one today will bring a wintry mix early on before going over to a cold rain for the rest of the day. The exception will be in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey where winter hangs on a little longer, perhaps leading to a minor, slushy accumulation of snow on mainly non-paved surfaces. The changeover to rain erases the late-March mistake by mid-afternoon before tapering off for everyone after dark. A drier and milder Tuesday follows before yet another system swings by with Wednesday. We'll rain again by Friday but with some 60s instead of the 40s and 50s.
MONDAY
The area of high pressure responsible for a dry, sunny weekend is off the coast of Canada at this point, with low pressure getting its act together along the Mid-Atlantic coast. It's late in the season, a season that brought hardly any snow, but it can still snow late in March...at least a little bit. A mix of snow and rain for most of the area in the morning goes over to plain rain from south to north by midday Monday. Further north across Luzerne County, the Poconos, and far northwestern New Jersey, snow may not change to rain until mid-afternoon. It's here that a slushy accumulation of a coating to a couple of inches seems reasonable with the highest ridge-tops seeing the most amount of snow. Just a coating of snow on non-paved surfaces is in store farther south as temperatures rise through the lower 40s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Temperatures return to seasonable levels by the middle of next week, with Tuesday providing a lull in between storms and a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Another low pressure system zipping along in a fast flow provides another round of wet weather Wednesday, but this time without the snow. It's just periods of rain Wednesday, and plenty of clouds, with highs in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A pair of 60-degree weather days return to round out the work week, though one day is drier and brighter than the other. Just like last week, the wetter and cloudier day is Friday with some showers possible at any time. A bit of a breeze is also expected to kick up on Friday.