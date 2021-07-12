Mid-July is perhaps the most popular time for that copy and paste summer forecast that we're all familiar with: "partly sunny, warm, and humid with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with highs well into the 80s." Sure enough, that's more or less our forecast for most of the week ahead.
It's consistently very warm, as in mid to upper 80s each day, but not excessively hot as no heat waves or long-lasting 90-degree stretches are in sight. The nights are warm and muggy with lows not far from 70 degrees. Granted, with the humidity so high, the heat index will be above 90 degrees every day this week.
And while much of the time is dry, it's tough to guarantee an entirely dry day, as that ever-present thunderstorm chance is there, more likely some days than others.
For this forecast, those thunderstorm chances are highest the first half of the week, from Sunday night through Monday night and then again Wednesday, then lower for Tuesday and even more so by Thursday and Friday. While occasional severe storms are possible, heavy downpours given the high humidity are the more likely threat.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
While clouds will win the day on Monday, some hazy sun is expected along with some afternoon and overnight showers and storms. Storms will again be hit or miss, but where they hit, heavy rain may lead to localized flooding, and a stronger storm with wind and hail is also possible.
Just like Sunday night, the highest storm chances will be the farther north you travel. In this case, showers and storms will be most likely north and west of Interstate 95, with lower chances towards the shore. A flash flood watch is in effect for northwestern New Jersey, given the wet ground there from repeated rounds of heavier rain since last week.
Monday's highs will be the mid 80s, held down a few degrees compared to the rest of the week thanks to the higher storm chances.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Skies trend partly sunny for the middle of the week, with the extra sunshine boosting highs into the upper 80s, with an occasional 90-degree high in spots. Given the high humidity, the heat index will be into the 90s each afternoon.
Thunderstorms on Tuesday are likely fewer and far between, with northern areas of Pennsylvania and New Jersey again favored. Storm chances go up again by Wednesday afternoon.
LATE WEEK
Thunderstorm chances will become more limited for the second half of the week. The classic summery pattern continues with partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s, and just the smaller chance for a late day or evening thunderstorm Thursday and Friday.