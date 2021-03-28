NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT EASTERN BERKS...LEHIGH... NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHWESTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 544 PM EDT, radar indicated a line of showers were located along a line extending from near New Tripoli to Sinking Spring. Movement was east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Reading, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, East Greenville, Wernersville, Topton, Leesport, Bally, Bechtelsville, Steuben and Lyons. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 47 and 63. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 37 and 66. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 8 and 11. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.