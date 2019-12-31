After two dismal days of occasional rain and drizzle, we dried things out nicely on the final day of 2019, but didn't necessarily clear things out too well. While there were some breaks of sunshine, skies remained mostly cloudy for much of the day, though highs still made the mid 40s despite the limited sunshine. A weak disturbance will quickly pivot through this evening and bring nothing more than a few rain or snow showers and cause the breezes to kick up a bit as 2020 arrives. But it should be a quiet and smooth transition from the old year into the new with mostly dry weather from when the ball drops at midnight right through the first day of the new year. And 2020 will pick up right where 2019 left off, with winter on hiatus as there's no real cold or threats of significant snow or ice in the forecast through the first week of the new year.
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Outside of a few rain and snow showers through early to mid-evening, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to remain overnight. Anyone is fair game for a few passing showers, but the best chance for showers will be north and west of the Lehigh Valley, especially up along the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors. There are some snow squalls well up to our northwest in central and far northern Pennsylvania, so be wary if your holiday travels take you in that direction towards State College and Williamsport. But those squalls will weaken before they head our way, and any shower that survives the trip east shouldn't have much of an impact on New Year's Eve plans across the area, given it's brief and scattered nature. Don't be surprised though if breezes will kick up as the showers move through and our disturbance slides on by. Temperatures will gradually fall into the 30s this evening, likely be in the mid 30s around midnight as the new year officially arrives, and then drop closer to 30 degrees by Wednesday morning. Factor in the occasionally brisk breezes however, and wind chills will drop into the mid to upper 20s later tonight. That's chilly, but certainly not all that cold for this time of year.
NEW YEAR’S DAY AND THURSDAY
2020 will kick off with a pair of bright and dry days, with brisk breezes back for another day on Wednesday. New Year's Day will also be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the low 40s and that breeze adding a chill, but temperatures still remain a bit above average for early winter. Winds diminish on Thursday as the day likely starts with sunshine and ends with increasing high clouds ahead of our next weather maker, as highs inch up into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be a rare partly to mostly sunny day, so be sure to soak up some Vitamin D before the clouds and rain chances return to wrap up the week.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
It may be a new year, but the same old weather pattern persists, meaning we’ll be on the warm side of yet another storm as low pressure tracks up to our north and west. Highs will surge past 50 degrees Friday and Saturday, but the price we pay for the warmth is more wet. Some occasional rain or rain showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but neither day looks like a washout with rainfall totals over the 2-day stretch expected to average from 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches, likely highest along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor. Right now, it looks like the steadiest rain may arrive Friday night into early Saturday morning.
SUNDAY
We'll try to dry things out as the first weekend of 2020 wraps up as clouds give way to some sunshine. A rain or snow shower is possible, especially early, although most of the day should be dry. It will however be rather windy and cooler behind our departing storm, with highs back in the low 40s and strong west winds that may gust from 30 to 40 miles-per-hour.