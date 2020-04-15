Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ060>062-103-105-160830- /O.CAN.KPHI.FR.Y.0001.200416T0500Z-200416T1300Z/ /O.CON.KPHI.FZ.A.0002.200417T0400Z-200417T1300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020 ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Western Montgomery, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost Advisory is cancelled due to an increase in forecast wind speeds which should prevent widespread frost formation even as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$