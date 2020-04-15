While a little light rain fell last night and brought just a few hundredths of an inch of rain for most of us, our Wednesday turned out to be a fairly nice albeit rather cool day for the middle of April. Some early clouds gave way to a mix of clouds and sunshine for most of our hump day, but highs only reached the upper 40s and low 50s despite the increased sun. Our average high for the middle of April is actually just above 60 degrees, so today would qualify as an unseasonably cool day with temperatures around 10 degrees below average. It actually turns even cooler the next few days as highs will likely struggle to even reach 50 degrees, with Thursday ending up mostly dry besides a spotty shower here and there, and Friday turning wetter as some rain and even a little wet snow develops the second half of the day into the overnight hours. We may finally start to slowly claw our way out of our cool hole over the weekend, with Saturday seeing some gradual clearing after a damp start and highs finally inching back up to around 60 degrees on a mostly dry Sunday.
TONIGHT
For the second straight night, a weak disturbance will slide through, this one approaching from the Great Lakes and more moisture starved than its not-too-moist predecessor. Expect clouds to fill back in as skies turn mostly cloudy overnight, with only a spotty rain or snow shower surviving the trip east across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Lows will drop into the mid 30s for most, although some colder low 30s are likely across the higher elevations. While it's not an ideal "clear and calm" night for radiational cooling, temperatures dropping into the 30s could lead to some areas of frost, and frost advisories are in effect for places where the growing season has officially begun.
THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday, and a mainly dry day although a lingering spotty rain or snow shower will still be possible. Despite a decent amount of sunshine, temperatures tick a few degrees cooler as the week-long cooling trend continues, and highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. It will also be breezy, with brisk west to northwest winds at 10 to 20 miles-per-hour and gusty, which will take an already cool day and add an extra chill. Thursday night will start out clear to partly cloudy and with diminishing winds, it's a better candidate than Wednesday night for colder temperatures, perhaps dropping below freezing in spots. For that reason, a freeze watch is in effect for most areas under a frost advisory for Wednesday night, highlighting the potential for colder temperatures.
FRIDAY
The week ends with another chilly day as high temperatures again remain mired in the upper 40s. While the morning looks mostly dry with some thickening clouds, the afternoon likely turns wet as a stronger disturbance slides our way with some rain developing from west to east the second half of the day. Some wet snow may factor in over the higher elevations, especially towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors, overnight Friday and a whitening of grassy surfaces is possible for some mountain locations. For everyone else, it's likely a light to moderate rain that adds up to around 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall, not nearly as much as the soaking we started the week with. But given temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s as the rain and any wet snow falls, it will be a chilly and damp end to the week. Rain and wet snow continue into Friday night and may even spill over into early Saturday morning as well for some.
SATURDAY
As our Friday disturbance develops into a stronger low pressure over the ocean to our east early Saturday, some clouds and a bit of rain and wet snow may linger in the morning, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. So after a cloudy and damp start to the day, the afternoon looks drier with some sun later in the day. But it will remain brisk and rather cool as highs inch up only a few degrees into the low 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be the better, brighter, and milder of the two weekend days, with sunshine followed by some increasing clouds later in the day. It will also be our first chance at seasonable highs near 60 degrees in quite a while, as we finally return closer to our mid-April average. A shower or two is possible Sunday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest and a wave of low pressure develops to our south and east, but the day on Sunday remains rain-free.