Some smoke from the Canadian wildfires still lingered a bit for our Saturday contributing to a hazy and mostly cloudy day. The good news is that the thickness and density of the smoke has slowly but surely been lessoning, and the air quality has been slowly improving as well. Look for a continued reduction in haze/smoke with improving air quality as we go through the remainder of the weekend. Other than the smoke and haze, it was a largely dry Saturday for many with high temperatures not too far off from average in the low and middle 80s. Shower and storm chances return later tonight and linger through at least Monday as an unsettled, summery, and humid pattern returns. Warm and humid air will remain as we start next week and approach the 4th of July holiday. The scattered storms from the latter half of the weekend into Monday fortunately look like they’ll mostly be gone by the 4th of July, as a quieter, but still warm, if not hot, and humid pattern settles in for much of the rest of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect mostly cloudy skies this evening and overnight as a ridge of high pressure off the Eastern Seaboard starts to break down, and a trough to our west starts to move closer. This trough will lead to a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, initially out closer to Interstate 81 for a while, then a better chance later at night for areas to the east. No real severe concerns are expected with these storms, but some heavy downpours are not out of the question. The air will turn a bit muggier overnight as low temperatures drop into the upper 60s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The aforementioned trough that approaches Saturday night will slowly push its way across the region for Sunday and Monday leading to a more unsettled period with an uptick in scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. While neither Sunday or Monday look to be washouts, if you do have outdoor plans, you should have a backup indoor plan in place just in case. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise Sunday with high humidity remaining, but slightly cooler high temperatures due to the limited sunshine back to around 80 degrees. The best chance for storms will come during the afternoon Sunday into the evening. A few storms may contain damaging wind gusts and large hail with the greatest threat for severe weather the further south one heads from Interstate 78. The greatest concern in all areas with any storm will be heavy downpours that may lead to flooding. Monday looks like it features a return to a little more sunshine with still high humidity and daytime highs inching back up to the more seasonable mid 80s. As for chances of severe thunderstorms Monday, that threat seems lower than Sunday, although at least a couple cells with strong winds and hail can’t entirely be ruled out. Once more, the biggest threat with any storm will be heavy downpours and possible flooding.
THE 4TH OF JULY
Forecast model guidance continues to trend in a more favorable direction for the 4th of July’s forecast and moving into the middle of next week. The storm system that impacts the region for Sunday and Monday looks to be largely gone to our northeast by the 4th, meaning much of the region looks to be dry now. We won’t entirely discount an isolated afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm Tuesday, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley, as humidity values should remain relatively high. Having said that, at this time, it seems most if not all of our area shouldn’t have any issues for fireworks displays Tuesday evening. Tuesday’s high temperatures should remain seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure looks to build overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies and continued warming temperatures. In fact, it appears some heat will try to build across our region as high temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees Wednesday. Humidity will also remain high and that will once again be the case for Thursday as high temperatures likely get to at least 90 degrees, if not a few ticks higher than that, with partly or mostly sunny skies. An isolated PM storm will be possible Thursday, but we likely won’t have a better chance again for storms until the very end of the week as another cold front approaches from our west.
