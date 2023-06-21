Welcome to summer, which officially began at 10:57am Wednesday morning. And it's certainly not looking that summer-like through Thursday, with abundant clouds, unseasonably cool temperatures, and occasional rain and drizzle over the next 24 hours. Starting Friday and then continuing through the weekend and early next week, we'll at least get back to seasonably warm levels in the low to mid 80s. More notably, we'll have our first extended bout with some very humid air as well. That in turn will fuel daily chances of showers and thunderstorms from Friday through at least next Tuesday. While that doesn't mean a string of washouts, it does mean a sticky and unsettled stretch, with scattered showers and storms each day with some locally heavy downpours, but not everyone will see the heavy rain every day. It will certainly be a humid stretch, but it won't be hot, as no 90-degree high temperatures are in sight, likely through the end of the month. And it may also be tough to guarantee an entirely dry day through the end of June as well. While not great for planning outdoor events, expect to put some dents in our ongoing drought over the next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The first night of summer will be a cloudy and increasingly wet one, as occasional rain will overspread the area from south to north overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s, with a steady east to northeast breeze making for a damp and brisk night to be outside.
THURSDAY
And the first full day of summer will be anything but summery. Let's start with the unseasonably cool temperatures, with highs only expected to be in the mid to upper 60s. Keep in mind our average high for late June should be closer to the mid 80s! Then it will also be a cloudy and damp day with some rain tapering to some scattered showers and drizzle as the day goes on. Rainfall totals should average around a quarter to a half inch of rain, with more points south and east and closer to the shore. We'll keep a noticeable northeast breeze around 10-15mph which will add to the un-summerlike feel of the day. Some occasional rain and/or drizzle will likely continue into Thursday night, although it won't be raining the entire time.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Friday will be the start of the first extended bout with sticky and summery humidity levels, with those summer muggies making their first long visit of the season. It won't be hot, but it will certainly be more humid, and highs will climb back up to around 80 degrees, closer to where we should be in late June. The higher humidity will fuel more in the way of scattered showers and storms, the type where it doesn’t rain everywhere and doesn't rain all day, but there can be some locally heavy downpours when and where the skies do open up. Rainfall amounts will vary, but as much as a 1/2" to 1" of rain each day is possible if the heavier downpours set up shop over your backyard, with lesser amounts in areas that see the lighter rain showers. There can be some hazy sun at times, but the clouds will likely win the day overall, and you'll likely get wet at some point each day, but not for the whole day.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
It's more of the same, not hot, but the other two h's will apply, hazy and humid. Highs will inch up a few more degrees into the low to mid 80s, so it will be seasonably warm, and feel warmer given the high humidity. And there will be continued chances of some scattered showers and storms each day, with probably a little less in the way of coverage of storms compared to Friday and Saturday. So keep those umbrellas handy in this stick and unsettled pattern, but you won't need them all the time during this stretch.
TUESDAY
A slow moving cold front likely approaches sometime later Monday night into Tuesday, and that likely means a more widespread chance of additional showers and thunderstorms, with some heavy downpours and continued high humidity. As long as our cold front can muscle along and push through and off the coast by the middle of next week, we may see a modest reprieve in those high humidity levels and see the rain chances diminish, at least somewhat and hopefully even more than that.
