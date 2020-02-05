Weather Alert

NJZ009-010-PAZ061-105-052100- /O.EXT.KPHI.WW.Y.0004.200206T0100Z-200206T1500Z/ Hunterdon-Somerset-Lehigh-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Flemington, Somerville, Allentown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 336 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain is primarily expected along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor. South of the Interstate 78 corridor, freezing rain is less likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$