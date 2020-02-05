Despite lots of clouds and a few showers Tuesday, high temperatures still managed to "spring" to the 60-degree mark for one more February day, but it's all "downhill" from here. Rain will be a fixture in the forecast over the next few days, and so too will cooler air, relatively speaking.
That rain will build in both duration and intensity as the week progresses with the heaviest rain scheduled for Thursday night into Friday morning, by which point rainfall totals for the week as a whole will likely add up to 1 or more likely 2 inches for many, with 3 inch amounts possible especially along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor.
While it is mostly rain that falls throughout the week given the lack of any deep cold air, just enough cold will drain down from the north Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially north of the Interstate 78 corridor and into the higher elevations, for some freezing rain concerns and some light icing resulting. But even though temperatures will ease lower into the cooler 40s the rest of the week, they will remain above average for early February for much of the foreseeable future.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday is the best remaining candidate for a mostly dry day this week, with only a bit of drizzle in the morning to be concerned with. Now the clouds should hang tough for most of the day so mostly cloudy should suffice to describe the sky conditions, although if enough drying can sneak in from the north, some brightening or a few breaks in the clouds are possible, more likely in northern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey.
Despite being one of the drier days left this week, Wednesday will also be the coolest day as well, with highs only around 40 degrees. In fact, temperatures aren’t likely to move much from where we start the day, as a cool north to northeast wind and the clouds prevent any warming from happening. Our cold front will lie to our south through the day, but then start to lift back north to cause more trouble overnight.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY
As our front comes back north as a warm front, a larger area of moisture will lift in our direction Wednesday night and linger into some or most of Thursday. With the somewhat colder air in place, especially north of the Lehigh Valley and the Interstate 78 corridor, this will be the best window for a little sleet or perhaps more so freezing rain.
Winter weather advisories are in effect in these areas to highlight the icing concern. So travel has the potential to be slick and icy, especially towards the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors, Wednesday night into Thursday morning. South of the valley, it remains mostly rain albeit a colder rain with temperatures in the low to mid 30s Wednesday night before temperatures bounce back into the 40s later Thursday.
Rainfall amounts will be more substantial during this time, with around 0.50” to 0.75” on average for most. There is a chance for a break in the steadier rain for a time later Thursday, but that break (if it transpires) also won’t last all that long as we’re saving the heaviest rain for last this week.
THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY
This will likely be the wettest stretch of the week, especially overnight Thursday as some heavier rain lifts up the coast and overspreads the area. This batch could deliver a solid 1.00” to 1.50” of rain on average with some locally higher amounts, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. So for the week as a whole, it’s a solid 1” to 2” of rain across much of the area, with some spots along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor perhaps closer to 3” if some heavier downpours persist.
Temperatures may also spike closer to 50 degrees or a bit better for some Thursday night as the main slug of rain moves through, but any surge of warmth will be short lived as temperatures likely fall on Friday as a cold front moves through, the steadier rain is swept away, and temperatures start to fall. In fact, rain may end as a little snow for some on Friday, most likely in the higher elevations north and west, as brisk northwest winds start to deliver some more seasonably chilly air.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be a rare dry day in this pattern and a rare seasonably cold day as well with highs in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies. A weak disturbance Saturday night zipping by to our south and east could spread a little light snow our way before it quickly slides offshore and coat the ground in spots, but there remains no big arctic outbreaks or winter storms in our forecast into next week.