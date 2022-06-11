We wrapped up the work week with another great day as skies were mostly sunny, humidity was very comfortable, and high temperatures reached the mid to upper 70s. Now as we head into the weekend, it isn't looking quite as nice with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Weekend highs will mostly be in the 70s, with low to mid 70s on Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday, with the extra Sunday warmth possibly fueling a few stronger thunderstorms later in the day. Next week is looking seasonable in terms of temperatures, with highs in the low 80s through much of the week. A front will be perched to our south and west much of the week, with the occasional chance for a shower or thunderstorm from time to time closer to that front as disturbances ripple along it, but it certainly won't rain all day every day, and it's a more dry than wet week overall. In fact, there’s a good chance any real showers and storms from the aforementioned front don’t really push into our region until sometime between Thursday and Friday.
SATURDAY
All week long, the weekend forecast has look "muddled", meaning it has looked unsettled with rain chances both days, but it's been unclear how much of each day will be wet. Saturday continues to look mostly cloudy and there will likely be a few showers, but much of the day appears to end up dry, much different from the Saturday soaker idea that we opened the week with. Highs will be cooler with more clouds and a light southeast wind, likely in the low to mid 70s to start the weekend. Rainfall amounts look mostly light and scattered, with likely only a few hundredths to at most a tenth of an inch of rain on Saturday.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks a little warmer, as highs inch back into the mid to upper 70s for the second half of the weekend. But Sunday has also trended at least a little wetter over the last few days, even though it too certainly won't be a washout. There will be some sunshine, but Sunday too looks to feature more clouds than sun, and a few showers or thunderstorms as well with the best chance for any storms coming during the PM hours. A couple storms could contain gusty winds and at least some small hail. So you'll have to pick and choose your outdoor times this weekend in between the rain chances each day.
NEXT WEEK
The setup for next week is for cool Canadian high pressure to be perched up to our northeast, and for heat and humidity to really build off to our south and west. In between, we'll have a front set up just to our west separating the comfier air on our side of the front with the hot and humid stuff on the other side. That front will likely be the tracks for occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms to slide along, but it's impossible to specifically time these occasional rain chances this far out, and also know if they'll track overhead or stay to our southwest. So for now, we'll play the forecast as partly sunny Monday through Wednesday with just the slightest chance for a shower or thunderstorm most days. If that Canadian high pressure wins out however, our forecast is entirely dry and comfy. If the front and therefore the heat and humidity are a bit closer, then our forecast is a little cloudier and more active with higher rain chances.
