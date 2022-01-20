We woke up to a little snow early Thursday, which delivered a coating to an inch of snow to many to start the day. Then skies cleared and the cold winds picked up, and those brisk breezes will continue through the night and deliver our next shot of arctic air, which will be with us through most of the coming weekend. It's a consistently cold pattern right through next week too, but it's also a fairly quiet stretch of weather with no big storms in sight. To clarify, there are no big storms that will impact our weather. We'll actually miss out on a storm that will give the Carolinas and Virginia some snow and ice tonight, as that storm slides out to sea on Saturday. For us, it's a sea of cold, with highs mostly in the 20s with an occasional 30-something-degree high over the next 7 days, and lows in the teens with some single digits to shiver to every once in a while. A few snow showers or flurries are possible on occasion, but no sizeable storms are in the offing.
TONIGHT
Brisk northwest winds will continue to deliver a fresh shot of arctic cold, with mostly clear skies and lows around 10 degrees currently forecast. Factor in those breezes, and the wind chill will drop into the single digits later this evening and then near or below zero by morning.
FRIDAY
Friday will be spent in the deep freeze, despite partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs will struggle to do much better than the low 20s, and a less gusty but still noticeable northeast breeze will add a chill. Wind chills near or below zero in the morning will only rise to around 10 degrees by afternoon, the warmest it will feel on our Friday. Single digit lows are then expected Friday night, with a lower Mid-Atlantic winter storm staying out to sea well to our south and east.
THIS WEEKEND
So with our weekend storm a swing and a miss out to sea, our weekend now looks quite cold, but also quite dry. expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs only in the mid 20s on Saturday, inching up to around 30 degrees on Sunday.There could be a few flurries Sunday evening or overnight, but nothing more than some conversational snowflakes.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The cold continues most of next week, perhaps with the exception of Tuesday, our only opportunity to climb above freezing with mid 30s forecast for highs. Expect partly to at times mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday, with Monday looking colder but dry and then the chance of some snow showers Monday night and Tuesday. A few rain showers could be mixed in as well on Tuesday, but nothing more than scattered showers are expected at this time. Yet another shot of arctic air will follow Tuesday's disturbance for the middle of next week.
