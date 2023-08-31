Thursday was an absolutely gorgeous day weather-wise with a cool start in the morning (lows around 60 degrees) followed by a very pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and brisk but refreshing northerly winds 10 to 20 miles-per-hour. We are now under the influence of a weather pattern that will bring an extended stretch of dry weather through the entire Labor Day holiday weekend and a good chunk of next week as well. While the sunshine will be a fixture during a long stretch of nice weather, temperatures and humidity levels will change, with the comfiest weather on the front end of this stretch, and things turning increasingly hot and humid towards and beyond Labor Day through much of next week. Many of us haven't seen a 90-degree day in over a month (since late July), but we'll have the opportunity for several in a row, and maybe even an early September heat wave, next week. Expect comfy highs in the 70s again Friday, 80s to start the holiday weekend, and 90-degree highs or better for a good chunk of next week. There's no rain in sight, as the remnants of now Tropical Storm Idalia stay well to our south and east offshore, thanks to a blocking area of high pressure providing us with nice weather.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
The region is sandwiched in between high pressure over the Great Lakes and Tropical Storm Idalia continuing to track eastward off the Carolina coast and out to sea. The initial tight pressure gradient between the two aforementioned features has brought a brisk breeze to the region. Look for that breeze however to gradually lighten up tonight as high pressure moves closer from the northwest. With refreshingly low humidity and a clear sky tonight, we anticipate low temperatures to dip down to some rather cool levels for this time of the year in the low 50s, including some upper 40s in the Poconos and higher elevations of northwestern New Jersey. High pressure will be firmly in control and right overtop of the region for Friday leading to plenty of sunshine, blue sky, and hardly a cloud in sight with lighter winds and afternoon high temperatures again very pleasant in the upper 70s.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Of the three big summer holiday weekends, Labor Day is usually the best bet for the nicest weather. And this one won't disappoint, with our big bubble of high pressure ensuring no trouble weather-wise. Expect mostly sunny skies all weekend-long, from Saturday to Labor Day Monday, and a steady warming trend as well. Highs should be around 80 degrees Saturday, then mid to upper 80s Sunday, and low 90s come Labor Day Monday, with overnight lows eventually warming from the cooler 50s to start the weekend into the milder 60s by Labor Day. From the Poconos to the shore and all points in between, expect a stellar last weekend of summer, unofficially speaking that is. Summer officially continues for a few more weeks past Labor Day of course. And it looks like some hot weather will continue to build post Labor Day next week!
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Summer may "unofficially" end after Labor Day, but our summery weather pattern will keep right on going past the holiday next week. It looks hot and it looks dry through at least the middle of next week, with heat and humidity even increasing a bit more as the week progresses. We can expect plenty of sunshine and highs warming to around 90-95 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday with gradually higher humidity as well. Milder and muggier overnight lows will be mostly in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday may also again feature highs at or above 90 degrees with high humidity, but this time, we may finally be tracking a chance for some showers or a thunderstorm later in the day as a cold front moves in from our west.
