It was another beautiful day Thursday as we saw an abundance of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and very comfortable dew points well down into the 50s and even some 40s. This dry and pleasant air mass has really established itself across the region, and the comfort will peak as we round out the work week, with another seasonably and pleasantly warm day expected Friday with highs between 80 and 85 degrees, plus tonight's lows will once again drop into the 50s. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, we'll bring back the warmth as highs climb into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by some moderate humidity levels later in the weekend as well. As a slow moving cold front approaches later Sunday into Monday, there is the chance for a thunderstorm or two Sunday afternoon, and a few showers or a thunderstorm anytime on Labor Day, though both days will be far from a washout. We'll settle back into the more seasonable low 80s next week and bring back some partly sunny and drier weather by the middle to end of the week.
TODAY
As high pressure remains in control, look for abundant sunshine today along with pleasant temperatures and humidity values. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon with comfortable overnight lows in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY
This will be the best of the three holiday weekend days, with a mix of sun and clouds and still tolerable humidity levels. It will be a bit warmer than the previous few days, with highs in the upper 80s. While this is an entirely dry day for most, there is the slight chance of an evening thundershower in the Poconos or northeast PA. But again, most are dry to start the weekend.
SUNDAY, LABOR DAY MONDAY AND BEYOND
For the second half of the holiday weekend, we'll watch a slow moving cold front drop down from Canada. That means there will be the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm or two on Sunday, but the day is more dry than wet overall, warm, and more humid as well as we bring back some summer-time mugginess for a brief visit. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Sunday, but drop to around 80 degrees come Monday with our front likely somewhere overhead or just to our south. If that's the case, it's a cloudier (or at least mostly cloudy) Labor Day Monday. And while it won't be a washout at this point, there is the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm at any time on Monday. This makes Labor Day the "iffiest" day of the holiday weekend. A shower chance could linger into Tuesday morning; otherwise, we expect Tuesday to see clouds breaking for more in the way of sunshine later in the day with humidity slowly dropping and afternoon highs reaching the low 80s. High pressure will try to build back in from our north for the rest of the week leading to sunnier and drier weather with more comfortable humidity and high temperatures slowly climbing through the low and middle 80s.