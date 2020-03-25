Wednesday's weather left much to be desired, as we were socked in with abundant clouds, brisk onshore breezes, unseasonably cool temperatures in the low to mid 40s, and oh yeah, some light rain and drizzle. That being said, it wasn't as wet as it could have been, as low pressure tracked far enough to our south and east to keep the steadiest rain clear of our area. We were instead left with some spotty light rain at times with rainfall totals generally under 0.10", and therefore only a few hundredths of an inch of rain for most. As our second coastal low of the week zips out to sea tonight, drying and clearing trends should take hold tonight and continue into Thursday. So we'll get another "in between" day tomorrow to enjoy some dry, pleasant, and seasonably mild weather before our next chance of rain arrives. So far this week, it's been alternating between one wet day then one dry day. But starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, the rain chances may be a fixture in the forecast every day. The combination of a front stalling out to our south later Friday into Saturday and then another front approaching from the west on Sunday means an unsettled stretch of weather through the final weekend of March.
TONIGHT
Outside of a stray shower towards the Interstate 95 corridor early this evening, we'll dry out and then partially clear out overnight as our ocean storm exits stage right out to sea. With some clearing, diminishing winds, and a damp ground, some patchy fog is also possible with overnight lows in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY
High pressure makes a brief return for Thursday and noses in enough to provide a dry and quiet day. After some patchy fog burns off early in the day, expect mostly sunny skies with just some occasional high clouds passing by. Milder afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s, with a light southwest breeze ahead of our next cold front. Be sure to soak up a little sunshine while it lasts because a longer lived unsettled stretch looks to unfortunately last right through the upcoming weekend.
FRIDAY
A cold front will slide through early in the day and bring an area of primarily morning rain with it as it does. Rainfall amounts look mostly light, with anywhere from 0.05" to 0.25" expected as our front passes through and then stalls out somewhere to our south. High pressure may nose in enough from the north later in the day to dry things out and while mostly cloudy skies are expected through midday, the clouds could break or brighten for a little afternoon sunshine. Despite the damp start, temperatures inch up a few degrees with highs creeping above 60 for many of us later in the day.
SATURDAY
Our stalled out cold front well to our south begins to lift back north as a warm front, and an expanding area of rain will lift north along with it. So expect some steadier rain to overspread the area from southwest to northeast on Saturday, likely the wetter of the two weekend days as a result. With the clouds, raindrops, and easterly winds on the cooler side of our warm front, it's another cool 40-something-degree day, our third and thankfully final one of the week. Some rain or rain showers will continue into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts at this time look to be higher than Friday, with the highest totals west of the Lehigh Valley and lighter totals farther east.
SUNDAY
It's an unsettled end to an unsettled weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and some morning rain tapering to a few showers later in the day. So the morning is wetter than the afternoon, but the shower chances will linger as a cold front approaches from the west. While some warmth will try to surge up ahead of that front, we may never get rid of the clouds, an east to southeast wind, and some raindrops to allow us to fully break into this brief surge of warmth to our south. So while the temperature forecast is tricky and could be anywhere from the low 50s to around 70 degrees, right now our forecast plays the high right around 60 degrees and awaits further guidance.