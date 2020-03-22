In a matter of days, our weather transitions from feeling like summer on Friday to a bit a spring snow Monday. Tucked in between, another bright but cool weekend day Sunday before skies go cloudy at night, signalling a little bit of weather drama developing through daybreak Monday. Most of us will get a minor, slushy accumulation of snow on mainly non-paved surfaces through Monday morning ahead of a gradual transition to rain the rest of the day. That rain erases most of Mother Nature's late-March mistake before tapering off entirely after dark. A drier and milder Tuesday follows before yet another system swings by bringing just rain this time Tuesday night into Wednesday.
SUNDAY
High pressure overhead provides a clear and cool encore for our second weekend day. Temperatures will climb out of the morning freezer to near 50-degrees by the afternoon. There will be some clouds at times, early and then again late, but a lot of the day looks bright and pleasant. Keep in mind, while it's tough not to compare the first weekend of spring to that really warm Friday we had, these temperatures are actually much closer to normal for this time of year.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
After a sunny and cool weekend, things take a turn for the unsettled again early next week as our next storm develops and heads our way for late Sunday night into most of Monday. An area of high pressure responsible for a dry, sunny weekend will slide off the east coast of Canada at this point, while low pressure develops along the Mid-Atlantic coast. It's late in the season, a season that brought hardly any snow, but it can still snow late in March. Of course, things have to come together just right this time of year for widespread accumulating snow. That being said, some snow will develop late Sunday night into Monday morning for most of the area before changing to rain from south to north by midday Monday. Further north across northern Schuylkill County, Luzerne County, the Poconos, and far northwestern New Jersey, snow may not change to rain until mid to late afternoon Monday. It's here that accumulations of 2"-4" seem reasonable with the highest ridge-tops seeing the most amount of snow. A coating to 2" of snow is possible farther south through the Interstate 78 corridor including the Lehigh Valley, Berks, and most of North Jersey and all the way down to the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76/I-276). For the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, precipitation should be mainly rain from start to finish and hence no accumulation is expected here. Because temperatures will only be hovering close to 32 degrees Sunday night, and then will rise several degrees above freezing during the day Monday, any accumulation should be mainly on non-paved surfaces with the exception of the highest ridge-tops to the north where things will be a bit colder.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Temperatures return to seasonable levels by the middle of next week, with Tuesday providing a lull in between storms and a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Another low pressure system zipping along in a fast flow provides another round of wet weather Wednesday, but this time without the snow. It's just periods of rain Wednesday, and plenty of clouds, with highs in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A pair of 60-degree weather days return to round out the work week, though one day is drier and brighter than the other. Just like last week, the wetter and cloudier day is Friday with some showers possible at any time. A bit of a breeze is also expected to kick up on Friday.