TODAY: Turning out mostly cloudy, brisk and quite chilly. High: 41
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with some drizzle late; freezing drizzle north.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain at times; AM freezing drizzle north. High: 45 Low: 33
|WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CARBON, MONROE, PIKE, SUSSEX AND WARREN COUNTIES FROM MIDNIGHT THROUGH 10 AM MONDAY
Mother Nature is having a tough time kicking a cold weather habit. Just like Saturday, the weekend will come to a close with a winteresque chill to the air.
Breezy, northeast winds will make highs in the lower 40s...already well below average...feel more like freezing. That's after waking up to wind chills in the teens and 20s Sunday morning. The one big difference between our two weekend days will be in the form of clouds. There will be plenty of those around all Sunday long as an area of high pressure drifts into New England and an offshore storm floats past the Carolinas.
This storm, in tandem with a piece of energy arriving from the west, will stir the weather pot Sunday night, Monday, and Monday night. A few different precipitation types will be on the table in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, the same spots that hang on to some sunshine a bit longer Sunday.
As the offshore storm continues its journey northward off the mid-Atlantic coast Sunday night, some drizzle will develop. This happens as temperatures tumble through the 30s and lower farther north. In fact, it may be cold enough across the higher elevations for some freezing drizzle. Since a light glaze can't be ruled out here, the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly issued a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight through later Monday morning.
The best chance for a little rain arrives on Monday with fringe showers inland and steadier stuff near the coast. When it's not raining, Monday will be mostly cloudy and still a bit breezy, especially closer to the coast. Things get a little interesting later Monday night when that piece of energy pivots our way from the west. Rain may actually mix with or change to snow for a couple of hours, mainly north. It's something we'll watch closely, but at this point, let's just flirt with the idea of a coating to a couple inches of snow in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey later Monday night.
Our nuisance storm will race off to the northeast Tuesday. Clouds will gradually break for some sunshine and highs will hit 50-degree here and there. It's a sign of more seasonable air to come as temperatures favor 50 or higher through Friday. Another cold front will eventually shave a few degrees off those 50-somethings by next weekend.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your Sunday!