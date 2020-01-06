Mother Nature is a people-pleaser this week bringing a little bit of everything to the weather table. Pick from cold and wintry early on, or warm and damp by the weekend, with a little sunny and seasonable tucked in between on Thursday. In other words, you're bound to like at least a couple days this week, depending on your taste. Wintry weather fans get their fix first with a little snow coating grassy and elevated surfaces early Monday morning, and another chance for a bit of snow and rain Tuesday afternoon and night. Then, warm weather fans are treated to 50-degrees again Friday and potentially 60-grees Saturday, though the 'unseasonable warmth' comes with 'occasionally wet' conditions. As is typical in the world of weather, you can rarely have everything all at once.
MONDAY
A flurry or two from Sunday night's clipper system may linger into early Monday, with plenty of clouds elsewhere. Then, high pressure checks in for a short stay leading to a bright and brisk January day ahead. Breezes on the order of 20 to 30 miles-an-hour make highs in the middle to upper 40s feel like the middle 30s or colder. For some perspective, those wind chills are actually right where normal high temperatures should be. Tough to call it a 'cold' day, but it'll seem that way given our warm air last week and warm air to come this weekend.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
After a somewhat sunny start to the day, a fast-moving system spreads clouds followed by a bit of snow and rain into Tuesday afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure will develop over the Tennessee River Valley first thing Tuesday morning and quickly race northeastward to a position somewhere off the Delmarva coast, or perhaps even the Virginia mainland coast, by Tuesday evening. We'll likely start Tuesday with a little sunshine, but as the storm system to our south moves further north, we can expect skies to cloud up throughout the day. Some snow and rain should eventually overspread our area later in the afternoon and evening and take us into at least the first part of the overnight, but any accumulations look to be light with at most only a coating to 2" of snow expected at this time. Earlier forecasts had the storm system tracking further north meaning warmer temperatures and more emphasis on snow across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey while many to the south and east get mostly rain. Some of the latest forecast guidance, however, has shifted the storm track further south meaning a colder scenario and better odds for snow from the Lehigh Valley and south and east, with those to the north perhaps not seeing much. If this more southern storm track pans out, it's actually possible those in the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware end up picking up the most amount of snow across the region, but temperatures will still be marginally cold making it tough for accumulations to occur on paved and treated surfaces. Rain may also still mix with the snow in the aforementioned southern areas. Bottom line is, this storm should only have minor impacts, if any, when it comes to travel conditions. Highs Tuesday afternoon will top out in the low 40s, and lows at night should only drop to just below freezing. Any rain and snow is expected to taper off and end after midnight Tuesday night as low pressure quickly moves further away from the region off the Northeast coast.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Behind Tuesday's quick-hitting minor storm system, a little "weather déjà vu" Wednesday as windswept highs in the upper 30s "feel like" the upper 20s. It's reminiscent of New Year's Day. 35 mile-an-hour gusts accompany some upper-level energy swinging through with a few flurries or a snow shower. A lot of the day is dry with more clouds than sun. That changes come Thursday as sunshine prevails, helping temperatures out of the lower 20s in the morning into the lower 40s midday. It may be the pick of the week!
END OF THE WEEK
After a brief bout of January-ish weather, warmth returns ahead of a series of systems Friday into the weekend. The warming trend translates to mainly rain, like most storms so far this season, as highs flirt with the lower 50s Friday and perhaps 60 degrees Saturday. Friday's rain should arrive fashionably late, while the timing of rain this weekend is a bit more uncertain. At this point, we thinks rain spills into Saturday and continues Sunday, too.