Welcome to April, although it kicked off with more of an early March feel with gusty winds, unseasonably cool temperatures, and even a few wet snowflakes for some early Thursday.
We’ll see a few flurries or a brief snow shower today along with a chilly breeze and below average temperatures.
By the weekend, breezes will diminish and a warming trend will begin, with 60-degree high temperatures returning just in time for Easter Sunday. The forecast looks to remain mostly dry as well, likely right through the first half of next week, with consistent highs in the low 60s from Sunday onward and only the small chance of a passing rain shower here or there.
So despite a chilly and brisk first two days of April, we’ll resume a more spring-like feel starting this weekend.
FRIDAY
Good Friday will look pretty good weather-wise, but it still won’t feel too good or like early April should. Highs will only be in the low 40s, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average, despite partly sunny skies.
And while it won’t be as windy as Thursday, expect a still brisk northwest breeze occasionally gusting up to 25mph to keep wind chills near or below freezing a good chunk of the day.
Another night with lows down into the mid 20s will follow.
SATURDAY
The weekend should begin with mostly sunny skies, diminishing winds, and more seasonable temperatures. After a cold start with morning temps again in the mid 20s, we’ll bounce back into the low 50s by afternoon.
There may be a weak disturbance passing by Saturday night, and a spotty shower can’t entirely be ruled out but should be the exception to an otherwise dry rule.
EASTER SUNDAY
Pending the passage of that weak disturbance, some early morning clouds on Easter Sunday should give way to sunshine as the day progresses, and warmer temperatures will likely result.
Expect highs back into the low 60s, making for a nice holiday overall!
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Monday and Tuesday, which look mostly dry at this point and still fairly mild for this time of year with highs in the low 60s.
A shower or two is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, but odds are most of the time remains dry.