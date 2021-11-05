Our forecast will be on rinse and repeat for the rest of the week. The next two nights are cold and clear with well below freezing temperatures, while the next few days are mostly sunny and dry, but continued cool for early November with lows not much better than 50 degrees.
We'll fall back our clocks Saturday night, and that will be the spark to spring ahead our temperatures, at least a little, for early next week.
We'll keep the dry weather through the middle of next week, but the cool will ease. That means more bearable lows closer to 40 degrees for the second week of November, and milder afternoon highs in the low 60s each day starting Monday. The price we pay: those early sunsets, as the sun will set before 5pm each evening starting Sunday.
FRIDAY
Another cold and frosty start will lead to a mostly sunny and cool finish on Friday. Expect mid to upper 20s to start the day, and low 50s to end it, with lots of sunshine all the while.
Friday night will be another cold night, with lows diving deep down into the 20s once again.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of November will be a dry one, with an ocean storm likely far enough offshore to prevent any impacts on most of our area. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and continued cool temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 50s each afternoon.
It's "fall back" weekend as well, which means the clocks go back one hour Saturday night and we gain the hour of sleep. Of course, that also means a sunset before 5pm starting Sunday. We'll shift that hour of daylight to the mornings, so after the latest sunrises of the year this week, the sun will rise before 7am for a little while starting Sunday.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The consistently dry pattern will linger into next week as well, at least through the first half of the week. So enjoy more sunshine and dry time, despite those early sunsets! A southwesterly flow should allow for some milder days as well, with afternoon highs around or just above 60 degrees each day starting Monday.