Mother Nature is a people-pleaser this week, bringing below average temperatures to start the week then above average temperatures to finish it off, all while a big bubble of high pressure means no drama weather-wise, at least through Friday. We’re on the cold side of that high through the middle of the week with seasonably cold highs in the 30s for the next couple of days, thankfully with lighter winds. But as that high slides off the coast later this week and winds shift around from the west and southwest, the cold will ease and a warming trend will commence.
You’ll feel the milder air by Thursday and Friday as highs inch up into the mid to upper 40s, all the while keeping the partly to mostly sunny skies. In fact, this Monday through Friday should be one of the sunnier work and school weeks we’ve seen so far this winter season.
But for the second straight week, it’s the weekend that looks to be the most unsettled part of the forecast with a wintry mix of rain, ice, and snow possible Saturday into Sunday. Since the deep cold air we have now will be displaced by the time our storm arrives this weekend, initial thoughts are for a more wet than white event, especially the closer to the coast you travel. However, some winter weather is possible, depending on the strength and track our storm eventually takes.
TUESDAY
We add two whole minutes of daylight today and each one of em' are mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure makes some moves in our direction It won't be as brisk but it will be equally as bright as yesterday. And this time around, temperatures will climb above the freezing mark, into the middle 30s. While there will still be a light northwest breeze, winds chills shouldn't be too far off from actual temperatures.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
High pressure will be more or less overhead by Wednesday and Thursday, with light winds and continued mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will moderate a little each day, with highs in the upper 30s on Wednesday and mid 40s by Thursday. Expect a couple more cold nights with mostly clear skies and light winds underneath our high, with lows in the upper teens Tuesday and Wednesday nights and low 20s Thursday night. Friday will get off to a sunny start, but clouds will increase later in the day and overnight ahead of our impending weekend storm. Although some clouds filter in, Friday will be the warmest day of the week as highs climb into the mid to upper 40s.
THIS WEEKEND
Another weekend, another storm. But this one will be different than the last one, with respect to the amount of cold air available and the track our storm will take. More of a coastal low is expected to form with our next system, and coastal lows this time of year are usually more conducive for creating winter weather than lows that track up over the Great Lakes, like the storm last weekend did. But before snow lovers get too excited, there’s much less cold air available with our next storm compared to the cold the last one had to work with. Plus, easterly winds off the warmer Atlantic Ocean may keep the air warm enough for rain for most of the area.
As a result, rain is likely more favored over ice and snow for this Saturday into Sunday. However, there are scenarios that create just enough cold air for a little winter weather at the start of this storm and some at the end as well, with rain for most of the middle. As usual, the winter weather concerns will be higher the farther north and west you travel, with the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley most favored to see any prolonged winter weather this weekend. Ultimately, the track and strength of our coastal low will dictate who sees what, with a track on the coast brining more rain and a track farther offshore bringing the chance for a little more winter weather.
Stay tuned for more specifics as the week progresses.