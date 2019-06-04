Another comfortably cool day ahead with plenty of sun

TODAY: Sunshine followed by a few clouds, but still nice. High: 74 TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy; a shower in spots late, mainly north. Low: 57 WEDNESDAY: Warmer with clouds and some sunshine; a shower and a t-storm, mainly in the afternoon. High: 84 Low: 66

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

After a stretch of 80-degree days, Mother Nature treated us to a refreshingly cool start to the work week Monday with highs at or below 70 degrees. The icing on the weather cake was Monday turned out dry, too. And the cherry on top, low humidity levels.



An area of high pressure will serve up about lovely day ahead this Tuesday. But if you have an appetite for the summery stuff, no worries. That's just around the corner...



High pressure will move overhead Tuesday before sliding southeast Tuesday night. So, the day wills begin bright but end with a few more clouds. Highs will be a touch milder, in the lower to middle 70s, still allowing for some natural cooling courtesy of Mother Nature. Once this high pressure shifts offshore Wednesday, the warm and muggy air will return. Temperatures will once again warm into the lower and middle 80s with a hint of humidity along a southwest wind. A warm front moving in and an upper-level disturbance may spark a shower or t-storm, especially during the afternoon and evening. A cold front will follow on Thursday, triggering a few showers or a thunderstorm at times. High temperatures will be the big story otherwise as the bounce back to the middle and upper 80s.



Thursday's front will push off to our south for the end of the week into the weekend, while an area of low pressure across the Deep South will make its way up into the Plains states and Midwest. This storm will draw tropical Gulf of Mexico moisture northward, but an incoming area of high pressure to the north may block any bouts of rain or rumbles from crossing the Mason-Dixon Line. Several of the latest forecast models suggest any showers and storms Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday will stay well to the south and west. If this pans out, most of the weekend would look partly sunny and feel pleasant with high temperatures on either side of 80-degrees.



Something to keep a close eye on, but at this point, we're going "glass half full." Kind of like your Tuesday afternoon coffee cup. Have a great day back to work and school!