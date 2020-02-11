As the song suggests, "the sun will come out tomorrow," but we wouldn't bet our bottom dollar on keeping it around all that long. A little sunshine Wednesday is tucked between two rounds of rain, one today and another Wednesday night into Thursday. While the second wave of precipitation may briefly begin as a wintry mix of snow and ice north of the Lehigh Valley Wednesday night, it goes to all rain before leaving much of a mark. This rain spills into the first half of Thursday with colder air arriving on its heels for Valentine's Day. Highs will hug the freezing mark Friday, and they're married to brisk northwest winds, making air feel more like 20 degrees or chillier during the day. Those winds may blow in a flurry and snow shower, but much of Friday and the weekend looks dry with temperatures rebounding to 40-something-degrees by Sunday.
TUESDAY
Like Monday, Tuesday's pesky rain isn't all that heavy by any means, but it's persistent through the first half of the day, along with clouds and fog. The culprit is a front stalled out along the East Coast, laying the tracks for waves of low pressure to travel along through the day on Tuesday. As the front slowly settles farther southeast and off the coast late Tuesday, rain will taper to drizzle and then eventually taper off altogether from northwest to southeast as Tuesday progresses, with the morning likely the wetter half of the day for most and some drying arriving in the afternoon. Another 0.10” to 0.25” of rain may fall on Tuesday, with the higher totals again more likely the farther southeast you go. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s for most of us for the fourth straight day, which is above average for early February and not bad given the damp and dreary weather.
TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY
Skies will finally at least partially clear Tuesday night, and we’ll sneak in some sunshine for at least the first part of Wednesday before clouds are quick to return yet again later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s for a fifth straight day, but unfortunately we can only muster a one day break from the wet weather. It won’t even be a full day, as our next round of moisture arrives as early as Wednesday evening.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY
Like so many other systems this winter, our next one will be mostly or entirely rain, except for a brief wintry mix at the onset, especially the farther north you travel. Most of the rain falls overnight into early Thursday morning, before tapering off by or during the afternoon. Highs may inch up to near 50 degrees on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will deliver a rare shot of genuinely cold air by the end of the week.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
A partly sunny but blustery and cold, very cold by this winter’s standards, is on the way for Valentine’s Day. Highs may struggle to reach the freezing mark (32°), something we’ve seldom done this winter as only two days this season have failed to reach freezing. Factor in a brisk northwest breeze and wind chills will remain well below freezing all day, as overnight lows drop into the low teens and wind chills may approach zero. Outside of a snow shower or some flurries later Friday, it should remain dry albeit blustery and cold. High pressure builds in Saturday and relaxes the wind, but it stays cold to start the weekend before our next warm up begins.