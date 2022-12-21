THE BIG PICTURE
Sunshine was the rule on Tuesday, and the cold and the wind eased just a bit and made for a pleasant last full day of fall.
Winter begins Wednesday evening, just after sunset, and we'll see another partly to mostly sunny, seasonably chilly and dry day to usher in the winter season. It's the best day left before Christmas weather-wise for those last minute holiday preps, as we wrap up the week with a two-day storm Thursday and Friday and then see an arctic blast and bitter cold for the holiday weekend.
Our storm should bring mostly rain and a brief surge of warmer temperatures into the 50s Friday morning.
Then an arctic front will sweep through, perhaps allowing the rain to end as a brief period of snow, but definitely delivering a rapid drop in temperatures Friday afternoon, some 40+mph wind gusts, and wind chills near or below zero Friday night into the weekend.
So it's a cold but bright Christmas this year, likely a Top 10 and possibly a Top 5 coldest Christmas on record for some.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Winter officially begins at 4:48pm later today and also, today is the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight.
But it will be a smooth transition from fall to winter with another partly sunny and seasonably chilly day expected, as highs flirt with 40 degrees, and winds remain light.
Clouds will start to increase towards evening and thicken up overnight ahead of our approaching storm.
THURSDAY
Our storm arrives on Thursday, and will be 95-100% rain for most of us. That 5% that could be snow may come at the very beginning Thursday, but with the cold air retreating, any wet snow or sleet at the start is unlikely and probably limited to the higher elevations.
The better chance for a brief period of snow is midday Friday as the cold air arrives.
But in the meantime, expect rain to develop on Thursday and continue Thursday night, as temperatures slowly rise into the 40s later Thursday and perhaps above 50 degrees late Thursday night into early Friday.
Winds won't be much of a factor on Thursday and remain fairly light, but southeast breezes will start to increase overnight.
FRIDAY
The next part of our storm will be arctic cold front, which is slated to sweep through Pennsylvania late morning to midday Friday, then into New Jersey and off the coast by early afternoon.
Out ahead of it Friday morning, expect a warm and windy start to the day with gusty south to southeast winds and morning temps spiking into the mid 50s.
A round of showers and perhaps some downpours on the warm side of the front will slide through, then winds shift from the west and southwest and temperatures rapidly fall behind our front, through the 40s, the 30s, and into the 20s Friday evening.
Winds may gust over 40mph as the cold air rushes in, and wind chills drop to near or below zero Friday evening and overnight.
The rain may briefly end as wet snow early Friday afternoon if the cold air can catch the moisture before the front sweeps it away.
Worst case, there could be a coating to an inch of snow and/or a flash freeze of the wet ground, especially points north and west.
Best case, the wind dries everything up before the cold can create any snow, or any ice to freeze on the ground, and it's just bitterly cold and windy Friday night into Saturday and even through Christmas Day.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND
This will be one of the colder Christmas holidays we've had in a while, but while plenty cold for snow, it looks bitterly cold but also mostly dry. Expect partly sunny skies and maybe a few flurries on Saturday, then mostly sunny skies for Christmas Day. Highs will only be around 20 degrees on Saturday, with wind chills in the single digits above (and below) zero most of the day and Christmas Eve as well.
Come Christmas Day, highs will be in the low to mid 20s, and may end up as a Top 10 or even a Top 5 coldest Christmas Day on record. The cold will then begin to slowly ease but will remain seasonably chilly early next week, before warming up a bit towards the New Year.
