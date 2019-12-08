TODAY: A little milder in the afternoon as sunshine mixing with high clouds. High: 44
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with some rain arriving late. Low: 34
MONDAY: Cloudy and milder with periods of rain. High: 52 Low: 49
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
This time last weekend, a wintry mix of ice and rain spilled across the weather radar keeping many of us inside and off the roads. Fast-forward to a week later, and the most we'll find on the local weather radar will be an increase in high cloudiness throughout our Sunday.
The nice weekend day comes after a sun-soaked Saturday and before a just plain soaked Monday. That's when an area of low pressure will swing through the Great Lakes and into eastern Canada spitting periods of rain our way mainly Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Between 0.75" and 1.50" will fall with a little snow perhaps mixing in before it's all said and done. By and large, the temperature roller-coaster will be the bigger weather story as we go through the next few days.
We'll go from a seasonable Sunday with highs in the middle 40s to a milder Monday with highs in the lower 50s. The warmest day of the week is Tuesday when highs make a run at 60 degrees, all before temperatures crash through the 30s Wednesday and stay there for the remainder of the week.
Southerly winds wrapping around an offshore high Sunday are responsible for the initial boost in temperatures, but will also bring that uptick in cloud cover. Clouds will lower and thicken Sunday night with rain arriving after midnight mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley. Low temperatures in the middle 30s for most will limit any icing concerns to the higher elevations through early Monday morning. Rain will become steadier Monday afternoon as highs climb out of the 40s and into the 50s. These temperatures will keep climbing Monday evening into midday Tuesday when they reach into the lower 60s. There may be a lull in the rain at this time...so perhaps some of the unseasonable warmth is usable.
As the cold front approaches Tuesday afternoon, rain will build back into the area, with cold air pouring in behind it. This may lead to a rain and snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. What's important to remember here, is how warm the ground will be before any of that frozen stuff falls. We're not forecasting much of it anyway, but whatever does fall, will likely melt right away. So don't get your hopes up because you saw the "s" word!
Per usual, winds will pick up Wednesday and temperatures will actually feel more like the 20s all day long. The frigid air may fuel some flurries in the Poconos while the rest of us are treated to times of clouds and sun. Clearing skies and diminishing winds Wednesday night will allow temperatures to free-fall into the upper teens by the Thursday morning commute. We strongly suggest the "hot" cup of coffee then.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!