We’re now 8 days into February, and it has already snowed 5 of those 8 days. Let’s make it 6 for 9 on Tuesday, as yet another in a seemingly endless round of accumulating snow events will slide through the first half of the day tomorrow. While not expected to be a major or long lasting storm, a few inches of snow across parts of the area will make for another slick morning commute on Tuesday. And while we are thankfully afforded a brief break in between rounds of snow, like we had on our cold and dry Monday and we’ll have again on Wednesday, the parade of snow chances marches on later this week. Several more disturbances will slide by Wednesday night through Friday morning, each bringing an opportunity for snow across the Mid-Atlantic while passing through. Our late week snow chances may favor southern parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey more so than northern areas, a change from the last few systems, although the track and potential amounts of snow are yet to be determined. All the while, the cold air will remain locked in place, with the coldest weather yet to come early next week. Of course, there’s another chance for snow late in the weekend preceding any arctic blast. In short, it looks like the groundhog was right on the money this year!
TONIGHT
After a cold and dry Monday with highs mired in the 20s, thankfully without much wind, clouds will be on the increase overnight, with some light snow developing in the pre-dawn hours, especially along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor. Lows will drop into the teens early, then rise overnight as the snow develops. Expect some light accumulations by sunrise in spots and some slick areas during the Tuesday morning commute.
TUESDAY
You’ll wake up to some periods of light snow for most of Berks and Schuylkill counties through the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, with light snow overspreading northwestern New Jersey as well early in the morning. Farther south across the southern tier of Pennsylvania and central and southern New Jersey, expect a little light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain, but little accumulation. Elsewhere, snow will continue through the morning but taper off by or during the early afternoon. Along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor, 2-4” of snow is expected. South of there, it’s a coating to an inch or two, with little to nothing once the time you get to the Interstate 95 corridor and the Delaware Valley. Highs will inch above freezing into the mid 30s in the afternoon once the snow ends, allowing for improving road conditions and modest melting. But be prepared for a slick morning commute so allow yourself extra time.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday may offer another brief break, beginning with some sunshine but quickly seeing clouds increase yet again. Some light snow is possible late in the day and especially overnight, and may be steadier the farther south you travel this time around. Wednesday’s highs will be around 30 degrees.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
There’s a cold high to our north and west, and a few low pressures will slide by to our south and east later this week. That means lots of clouds and the chance of some snow as each one passes. But depending on the press down from our cold high, the better snow chances may stay south of the Lehigh Valley through southern parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For now, it looks cold with the chance of snow from Wednesday night through Friday morning, and we’ll try to resolve snowfall amounts and timing better once we’re through with our first round of snow on Tuesday and once this period gets a little bit closer.
THIS WEEKEND
Arctic air may be poised to finally arrive, after spending all this week out in the Midwest, by early next week. Out ahead of it, there’s a chance for a quick moving coastal low and round of snow sometime late Saturday into Sunday. Other than that, expect cold temperatures over the weekend to possibly become much colder early next week. As for the snow chances, let’s take them one at a time and focus on the first two before worrying about the weekend.
