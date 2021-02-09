We’re now 8 days into February, and it has already snowed 5 of those 8 days. Let’s make it 6 for 9 today, as yet another in a seemingly endless round of accumulating snow events will slide through the first half of the day.
While not expected to be a major or long lasting storm, a few inches of snow across parts of the area will make for another slick morning commute on Tuesday. And while we were thankfully afforded a brief break in between rounds of snow, like we had on our cold and dry Monday and we’ll have again on Wednesday, the parade of snow chances marches on later this week.
Several more disturbances will slide by Wednesday night through Friday morning, each bringing an opportunity for snow across the Mid-Atlantic while passing through. Our late week snow chances may favor southern parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey more so than northern areas, a change from the last few systems, although the track and potential amounts of snow are yet to be determined.
All the while, the cold air will remain locked in place, with the coldest weather perhaps yet to come early next week. Of course, there’s another chance for snow late in the weekend preceding any arctic blast. In short, it looks like the groundhog was right on the money this year.
TODAY
You’ll start today with some periods of light snow for most of Berks and Schuylkill counties through the Lehigh Valley and Poconos with light snow overspreading northwestern New Jersey as well early in the morning.
Farther south across the southern tier of Pennsylvania and central and southern New Jersey, expect a little light wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain, but little accumulation. Elsewhere, snow will continue through the morning but taper off by or during the early afternoon.
Along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor, 2-4” of snow is expected. South of there, it’s a coating to an inch or two, with little to nothing by the time you get to the Interstate 95 corridor and the Delaware Valley, where some sleet and rain will factor in.
Highs will inch above freezing into the mid 30s in the afternoon once the snow ends, allowing for improving road conditions and modest melting. But be prepared for a slick morning commute so allow yourself extra time.
TONIGHT
The clipper system that moved through earlier in the day bringing the snow will be exiting away out to sea allowing high pressure to briefly return. This should aid in clearing skies out rather nicely tonight and don’t be surprised if there are some good stargazing conditions for a while tonight.
Lows will once again drop into the upper teens so be mindful of black ice as any standing water or leftover slush from the snow earlier in the day will have the potential to freeze up, if not treated.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will offer another brief break, beginning with some sunshine but quickly seeing clouds increase yet again. Some light snow is possible late in the day and especially overnight, and may be steadier the farther south you travel this time around. Wednesday’s highs will be around 30 degrees.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
There’s a cold high to our north and west, and a few low pressures will slide by to our south and east later this week. That means lots of clouds and the chance of some snow as each one passes.
But depending on the press down from our cold high, the better snow chances may stay south of the Lehigh Valley through southern parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
For now, it looks cold with the chance of snow from Wednesday night through Friday morning, and we’ll try to resolve snowfall amounts and timing better once we’re through with our first round of snow on Tuesday and once this period gets a little bit closer.
A LOOK AHEAD
Arctic air may be poised to finally arrive, after spending all this week out in the Midwest, by early next week. Out ahead of it, there’s a chance for a quick moving coastal low and round of snow sometime late Saturday into Sunday.
Other than that, expect cold temperatures over the weekend to possibly become much colder early next week. As for the snow chances, let’s take them one at a time and focus on the first two before worrying about the weekend.
