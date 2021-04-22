What a difference a day makes! After being spoiled with spring-like 60s and 70s the past few days, Mother Nature provided a rude taste of some wintry weather over the last 24 hours. Gusty winds delivered some unseasonably cold air, with near or below freezing temperatures early this morning and afternoon highs struggling to make it out of the 40s. To add insult to injury, there’s been a few snowflakes in the air last night and again today in spots. This hopefully last blast of winter continues overnight with another frost or freeze likely to greet you when you wake up early Friday morning. But the cold thankfully eases thereafter and temperatures return to normal, with low to mid 60s expected the next few afternoons. Ample sunshine will be the rule Friday, with morning sun giving way to afternoon clouds on Saturday. Some steadier rain will follow Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but we should dry out later Sunday and remain dry early next week. We’re saving the best for last temperature-wise, as we’ll welcome back highs not only in the 70s, but some 80-degree warmth possible by midweek.
TONIGHT
Expect skies to trend mostly clear overnight, with today’s brisk breezes gradually diminishing at least a bit overnight. Lighter winds and clearer skies will allow another cold night to develop, with lows down around freezing in the low to mid 30s for much of the area. Frost advisories and freeze warnings are posted as a result for areas where the growing season has begun. This will be the last cold night in this pattern.
FRIDAY
Expect a cold start Friday morning with temperatures near freezing early in the day. But lots of sunshine will help temperatures return to more seasonable levels in the low 60s by afternoon. There will still be a somewhat brisk breeze, but not as cold or gusty a wind as what we see on Thursday. No additional freeze concerns are expected Friday night.
SATURDAY
The weekend may begin and end dry, but there will be a decent shot of some steadier rain in the middle. Expect some sunshine to start Saturday, but clouds will increase as the day progresses. The daylight hours will remain dry despite the thickening clouds, with seasonably mild highs in the low to mid 60s. Some steadier rain will develop Saturday evening and continue through the overnight hours, likely heaviest between midnight and sunrise Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
Clouds and lingering rain early Sunday morning should end from southwest to northeast, with some drying and even some clearing expected later in the day. It will be a bit breezy as our storm departs, with highs a bit cooler in the low 60s thanks to the wet start and limited sunshine. A decent soaking is expected Saturday night into early Sunday, with a half inch to an inch of rain the current forecast, which will help to knock pollen levels down.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The nicest part of the forecast looks to be the first half of next week, with dry and increasingly warm weather likely. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies throughout that stretch, as highs climb higher into the 60s on Monday and then through the 70s Tuesday with 80-degree highs quite possible Wednesday and Thursday. Any rain holds off until Thursday night or Friday with our next cold front.
