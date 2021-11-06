Some nice fall weather is certainly unfolding on our first weekend of November. Ample sunshine was seen Saturday as afternoon highs reached seasonably cool levels in the low to mid 50s after a cold and frosty start with lows in the mid and upper 20s. We're looking at yet another clear, cold, and frosty night tonight with lows yet again expected to dip down into the 20s. Sunday once again should feature a dominate amount of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 50s. We'll also fall back the clocks tonight, but spring ahead our temperatures next week as we keep the dry weather through most of the week, and noticeably warm things up. Highs should be between 60 and 65 degrees most of next week, with more bearable nights around 40-45 degrees. A weak disturbance may touch off a shower late Tuesday night, but it's more likely that we'll have to wait until later next Friday for the chance of any measurable rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
After hardly a cloud in sight during the day Saturday, that all sets us up for clear skies tonight as high pressure remains overhead. Winds will be light which will once again allow for overnight lows to dip down into the upper 20s. Tonight also marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, and hence our last sunset after 5pm as well for the rest of the year. Don't forget to "fall back" those clocks before bed tonight. It's also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
SUNDAY
Welcome back to Eastern Standard Time, and sunsets before 5pm for the rest of the year. Weather-wise, it will be another nice day thanks to high pressure remaining overhead. Plenty of sunshine will mix with some high clouds, courtesy of an ocean storm that will stay well south and out to sea having no other impact on our weather despite some fringe high clouds. Highs will inch up into the mid 50s, a bit closer to seasonable for this time of year. Sunday night will be our first night above freezing since early in the week with lows expected to drop into the mid and upper 30s under mostly clear skies.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
The dry weather remains constant, but the temperatures finally start to warm. Highs will reach the low 60s on Monday, and the mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front moving in late Tuesday night may touch off a passing shower in one or two spots, but expect the mainly dry pattern to hold serve through the first half of the week. The days will be partly to mostly sunny and comfortably mild, with the overnight lows milder as well at or a few ticks above 40 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will move off the coast of New England Thursday giving us a more easterly onshore component to our wind. This combined with some increasing cloud cover from the south and west will lead to slightly cooler high temperatures compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, although still a touch above normal for this time of the year around 60 degrees. A cold front will approach from our west for Friday leading to mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a bit of rain. Even though it may turn a little wet Friday, the southerly wind flow ahead of our cold front will send high temperatures back up several degrees into the 60s.
