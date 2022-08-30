This will be the last day of the heat and humidity for several days with afternoon highs reaching the lower and middle 90s! We should see a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday and Tuesday night, ahead of a cold front that will slide offshore on Wednesday.
And just like that, as we turn the calendar to September and meteorological fall on Thursday, the heat and humidity will be gone and seasonably and comfortably warm highs closer to 80 degrees with refreshingly low humidity will be ours to enjoy later in the week, likely continuing into the start of the big Labor Day holiday weekend.
TUESDAY
A solid southwesterly wind flow on Tuesday will keep the heat going across the region and really kick up the humidity. We expect highs to reach the low 90s Tuesday with heat index values several degrees warmer due to the higher humidity.
At the same time, a cold front will be tracking in from our north and west later in the day Tuesday.
The clash of the front with the hot and humid air will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. This will be our next best chance for measurable rainfall with some heavy downpours possible in any thunderstorm.
We may also need to watch for a few stronger cells as well that could produce hail, flooding downpours and gusty winds, especially from the Lehigh Valley and places north and west.
WEDNESDAY
The cold front looks to clear the area for Wednesday moving offshore and allowing dry weather to resume across the region with a mix of sun and clouds. The cold front should also take the higher heat and humidity with it meaning the last day of August and meteorological summer, while quite warm, should be a much more comfortable day compared to Tuesday.
We expect the highs to reach the middle and upper 80s Wednesday and also becoming less humid throughout the day.
Nighttime temperatures will also be more comfortable, falling to the upper 50s.
REST OF THE WEEK
High pressure from the Great Lakes looks to settle in for Thursday and beyond, leading to some really nice weather as we move towards the Labor Day holiday. We expect highs Thursday and Friday to reach the low 80s with much lower and more comfortable dew points in the 40s and 50s.
To top it off, both days look dry and mostly sunny.
High pressure looks to remain in control for the holiday weekend keeping the dry weather and mostly sunny skies around. Dew points and humidity also should remain low, although temperatures do look to climb a little bit higher through the 80s.
We expect highs in the mid 80s for Saturday, and upper 80s for Sunday.