Tuesday may not have been quite as hot as the last few days, but it was still uncomfortably humid ahead of a cold front that will provide some modest midweek relief from that aforementioned humidity. While we did see some very spotty shower and thunderstorm activity out ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon into the early evening, a lot of the area remained dry. Now, we are behind the front, and we'll get a welcome break today from the oppressive humidity levels of late, but no break from the near 90 degree high temperatures, which remain with us for the next few days. It's late July, so there's no dramatic or long-lived relief from the heat and humidity in the forecast cards just yet. So temperatures will remain around 85 to 90 degrees through the weekend, still warmer than normal for this time of year. There will be less opportunity however into next week for widespread or long-lasting 90-degree heat, like we've seen quite often over the last three weeks. A weak cold front may set off a shower or thunderstorm Thursday, then our cold front settles to our south and stalls Friday and Saturday, keeping the the best chance for showers and thunderstorms mostly to our south during that time. A low pressure system rippling up that front will bring shower and thunderstorms back in our direction later Sunday into Monday, delivering our next best chance for widespread activity.
TODAY
Today will be just as warm or even a bit hotter than Tuesday with highs around 90 degrees. Thanks to dew points however dropping back into the low 60s, and maybe even some upper 50s, it won't feel as oppressive. Expect mostly sunny skies and a shower or thunderstorm-free day, probably the least uncomfortable day we've seen since late last week.
TONIGHT
A weak cold front in combination with an upper-level trough will be sliding from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York, and this in turn will send just a little more cloud cover in our direction. Regardless, skies should turn out no worse than partly cloudy. While most of the region should stay dry, our aforementioned front and upper level trough will be producing showers and t-storms over the Great Lakes into Upstate New York and even north-central Pennsylvania. A couple of these showers or storms may be able to sneak into northern parts of the Poconos or far northwestern New Jersey, but that’s about as far south as any of this activity should get. Overnight lows will settle back into the upper 60s.
THURSDAY
The aforementioned weak cold front to our north will continue dropping south through the area during the day on Thursday, but have little sensible impact on our weather. Highs will again top out around 90 degrees under partly sunny skies, though dew points look to creep back up higher into the 60s making the air feel a bit more noticeable. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will remain to our north, but a stray shower or storm can't entirely be ruled out, more like the farther north you travel. Most of the day remains dry with at least partly sunny skies.
FRIDAY
With a front off to our south to wrap up the week, that will be the area we'll focus Friday's shower and thunderstorm chances on, especially along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor. Otherwise, expect a seasonably warm and moderately humid day with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the middle to upper 80s.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be the better day right now with tolerable humidity levels, a good deal of sunshine, and mainly dry weather. Highs Saturday should reach the upper 80s. As a more organized area of low pressure develops and rides along our southern front later in the weekend, Sunday will feature more clouds and the best chance of the entire forecast for some more widespread showers and thunderstorms, and even a period of steadier rain. Chances are highest later Saturday night into Sunday. Thanks to more clouds and a somewhat unsettled day Sunday, that should help to keep highs in check at seasonable levels in the mid 80s.