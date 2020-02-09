The full "snow" moon treated stargazers to a spectacular view Saturday night, though it didn't do much to cure our snow deficit of about a foot so far this season. While there will be several chances for precipitation in the week ahead, most of it will come in the liquid variety, save the Poconos and northern New Jersey where an inch or two of snow may whiten the ground late Sunday night into Monday morning before going to all rain thereafter. The rest of us will field on and off rain showers early in the week after sneaking in one more dry day Sunday. After another dry day Wednesday, more rain moves in at night into Thursday. It seems Mother Nature plays cupid by Friday, gifting couples a mainly dry but brisk day to celebrate one another. Wind chills well below freezing will encourage at least a little cuddling before temperatures bounce-back to 40 something this time next weekend.
SUNDAY
A snow shower or some flurries are a morning thing Sunday before as a weak disturbance quickly ripples through the weather pattern. Clouds will gradually give way to sunshine as the day progresses, leading to another "mild" day by February's standards with highs in the middle 40s. By later Sunday night, around midnight and thereafter, an incoming cold front creeps closer and closer with showers developing ahead of it. This rain may start as snow across the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley with an inch or two possible, mainly on non-paved surfaces, in the Poconos and northern New Jersey through Monday morning.
MONDAY
A cold front on the move Monday brings periods of rain and milder air with it to start the new school and work week. There may be some snow in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley early on, but the southerly flow ahead of this front will eventually lead to showers of the liquid variety everywhere. Highs will do a touch better than the day before, in the middle to upper 40s, despite the clouds and the rain. None of that rain will be all that heavy with totals around 0.25", give or take.
TUESDAY
Monday's cold front overstays its welcome by stalling along the East Coast Tuesday, acting as the highway for another wave of low pressure to ride north and push more rain into the area, especially south and east towards the I-95 corridor. That's where rainfall totals may exceed 0.25". Rain favors the first part of the day as it tapers to showers in the afternoon with a drier Tuesday evening in the weather cards. High temperatures will reach the middle 40s before falling to around freezing under clearer night skies.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
High pressure builds in for a brief break in the rain Wednesday before it returns at night. Skies will be partly sunny during the day with highs in the still mild middle 40s. Shortly after dinner time, a warm front will usher in wetter weather which continues into the first part of Thursday as a cold front slides through the area then off the coast. It'll be a little breezy then with winds gusting between 20-30 miles an hour at times. These winds steer some chillier air into the northern mid-Atlantic Thursday night as temperatures tumble into the middle 20s.
FRIDAY
A lovely, albeit brisk and chilly, day in store for Valentine's Day. Perfect cuddling weather, to be honest, as a gusty northwest wind makes temperatures in the lower 30s feel much colder than that. That brisk wind may blow in a snow shower or flurry during the day, though most of the time Friday will be dry with times of clouds and sunshine. Diminishing winds and starry skies at night will set the stage for a very cold night as temperatures tumble into the upper teens. Brrr!