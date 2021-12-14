High pressure should also keep our weather quiet and dry through the first half of the week. A series of weak fronts will try to move through Wednesday night and Thursday night, but any real precipitation with these boundaries looks to either stay mostly away to our north and west or just fall apart.
Speaking of Thursday, afternoon highs may be nearing 60 degrees meaning we’ll be challenging more record temperatures.
Mild temperatures will last through the end of the week and into the first half of the upcoming weekend before cooling back to the seasonable 40s Sunday.
In terms of rain chances, the next real shot for precipitation, and probably just in the liquid form, comes at the start of next weekend.
TUESDAY
High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern leading to mild temperatures and lots of dry time. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon. The breeze will be light and afternoon highs will get a couple degrees warmer reaching the low to middle 50s.
TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY
A backdoor cold front is expected to drop in from the north late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It’ll be a moisture starved front and our wind direction will become more easterly, off the Atlantic, leading to some slightly cooler air.
It looks like there won’t be a noticeable drop in temperatures and we still think the numbers will stay slightly above normal with highs remaining near or just above 50 degrees. The easterly flow could also bring in some moisture but it will likely just lead to partly cloudy skies. Regardless, the day is expected to remain dry.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
The aforementioned backdoor cold front to our south will lift back north as a warm front Wednesday night, perhaps sparking a stray shower for areas well north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
The more noticeable *effect* will be a surge of milder air arriving Thursday with highs to soaring into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The record high to break for Allentown is 60 degrees set back in 1971. While skies may be more cloudy than sunny Thursday, the day also looks to remain mostly dry.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
A weak cold front is expected to approach through the area Thursday night which could spark a few showers, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. It appears most, if not all, of the showers along the front fizzle by the time the boundary crosses our area.
By Friday morning, the front looks to be well to our south and east setting the stage for a partly sunny day Friday. Temperatures will be a little cooler in the wake of the cold front but should still stay above normal with highs in the low to middle 50s.
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO THE WEEKEND
The next real shot for precipitation, and likely just a plain old rain, looks to come Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes dragging a cold front towards our region. Mild air in advance of the cold front means it will be hard to come by any wintry precipitation.
Drier (breezy?) weather is expected Sunday after the passage of the cold front.
Finally, after multiple mild days, temperatures will ease back becoming more seasonable with afternoon highs in the middle 40s.