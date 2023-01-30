Sunday featured above normal high temperatures again anywhere from the mid 40s to low 50s despite all the cloud cover and even some showers during the afternoon in some locations. That’s what a southwesterly breeze in advance of a frontal boundary can do for you.
We’ll remain on the mild side of the front on Monday as high temperatures climb into the lower 50s once more, but a late-day or evening shower will also be possible as our front finally starts to make some headway moving across the region.
We’ll then get behind the front for the rest of the week as temperatures trend colder, and there may be one or two disturbances riding along the front lying to our south. It continues to appear much of any rain or snow stays to our south for much of the week, but the activity won’t be that far away, and one slight shift to the north could make for at least a slight chance of something, probably late Tuesday and maybe again late Wednesday night into Thursday.
But at this time we’re going to lean dry for much of the rest of the week, and an arctic cold front blasting through on Friday will bring some of the coldest air we’ve experienced since Christmas which goes into the start of the first weekend of February.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
The new week gets off to a mild start as a front we’ve been watching to our north and west remains in that position initially. A west or southwesterly wind flow in advance of this front will once again ensure afternoon high temperatures climb to above normal levels, around 50 degrees, even though we once again expect clouds to dominate over sunshine.
We’ll have a few more breaks of sun Monday compared to Sunday, but we’ll also watch another weak disturbance sliding along the stalled front that might spark a shower toward evening. Some spots north of Interstate 80 could see a little snow mix in with those showers this evening.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The front that we had been watching stalled to our north and west will finally push to our south on Tuesday. Some seasonably colder air starts to settle in dropping our high temperatures back into the mid and upper 30s with a bit of a northwest breeze adding a little extra chill to the air under partly sunny skies.
Late in the day and at night, a weak area of low pressure will slide along our stalled front to the south and this will likely bring some rain and snow to parts of the lower Mid-Atlantic. While it seems the strength and push of colder air building down across our region will keep most of the precipitation south of our region, we can't entirely rule out at least a little snow sneaking northward into our area overnight Tuesday, at least for parts of southern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware.
Wednesday sees high pressure move overhead, so this should lead to a dry and mostly sunny day with less of a breeze, but seasonably chilly high temperatures in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Guidance continues to suggest any precipitation on Thursday will remain to our south over the lower Mid-Atlantic along that stalled front so we are starting to feel more confident the day is dry. Mid and high clouds well to the north of the front may lead to a somewhat cloudy day, but a brief return to a west-southwesterly wind flow should aid in a slight spike in high temperatures getting back to around 40 degrees.
A secondary shot of cold air though comes blasting in on Friday as an arctic cold front moves through. The front looks like it will be a mainly dry passage, but the winds will sure pick up Friday, and high temperatures will fall to just below freezing.
And all indications are it gets significantly colder for next Friday night into Saturday as lows Friday night drop into the single digits and afternoon highs only get to around 20 degrees Saturday.
With cold high pressure building in though for Saturday, that should at least lighten the winds and lead to plenty of sunshine.
TRACK THE WEATHER: