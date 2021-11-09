With highs near 70 degrees on Monday, it's safe to say that our spell of unseasonably cold weather that we shivered to much of last week has officially come to an end. And if you like the sunny skies and more comfortably mild temperatures, you're in luck, as they are ours to keep for most of the week ahead. While 70 may not be doable, every day through Friday should be in the low to mid 60s, and at least the next three days look mainly dry. As an added bonus, there's no freezing nighttime temperatures in the forecast this week either. But all good things must come to an end, and that end comes later this week as a Friday cold front will bring a period of steadier rain early Friday. That will be followed by our next shot of cold air, due to arrive just in time for next weekend.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
A dry, pleasant, and mild stretch of weather is on the way over the next three days through the middle of the week,, with partly to mostly sunny skies each day and comfortably mild highs around 60-65 degrees, a big improvement from last week. The next two days will be in the mid 60s, with highs on Thursday right around the 60° mark. A weak disturbance will slide by to our north early Wednesday morning and could touch off a few sprinkles, but most of us won't see any raindrops until the end of the week. No more freezing temperatures at night are expected until the weekend, so the nights will also be noticeably milder and range from 35 to 45 degrees.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
A strong cold front approaches late in the week, and clouds will increase out ahead of it later Thursday, with some steadier rain likely arriving later Thursday night and continuing into Friday, especially in the morning. It will be breezy and still mild out ahead of the front with brisk southerly winds sending highs back above 60 degrees on Friday, the last 60° day for a while. Drier weather returns behind our front later Friday, but colder and brisk weather does as well.
THIS WEEKEND
After a fairly mild early November week, look for a much colder second weekend of November, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and mainly dry weather, save a pop-up scattered shower in one or two spots. Blustery west to northwest winds will deliver our next shot of cold air, with weekend highs settling back down near 50 degrees, lows near freezing, and breezes adding an extra chill.