We're three for three this week as Wednesday was our third straight day of abundant sunshine and mild temperatures, and we'll sneak in one more mild and dry day on Thursday. Granted, sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds, and highs will ease a bit cooler and back closer to 60 degrees as we lose the sunshine. But the day will stay dry, which means the weather will cooperate with any Veterans Day observances throughout the day.
The increasing clouds are ahead of a cold front, one that will produce a round of steady rain later Thursday night into early Friday morning, with a decent soaking expected.
As the front slides off the coast later Friday, it will sweep the rain away, but unfortunately, the warmth too. Much colder air will arrive for the weekend into early next week, courtesy of some occasionally brisk winds that will add an extra chill to the already colder air mass.
Some scattered showers are possible Saturday and Monday, mainly some chilly rain showers but some wet snowflakes or snow showers are possible in the higher elevations of the Poconos either day.
After a week with highs in the 60s, get ready for days with highs mired in the mid to upper 40s, as the up and down temperature ride that is November continues.
THURSDAY
Veterans Day will begin with some sunshine, but clouds will steadily be on the increase as the day progresses. It's still on the milder side with highs near 60 degrees, though not as warm as every other day this week as the clouds move in.
Steadier rain isn't expected to arrive until after midnight Thursday night.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
A strong cold front approaches to wrap up the work and school week, with a shower or two the first half of the night and some steadier rain likely arriving later Thursday night and continuing into early Friday, but ending from west to east during the morning hours.
A good soaking is expected for most with a half inch to an inch of rain possible, with a few locally higher amounts possible.
It will be breezy and still mild out ahead of the front with brisk southerly winds sending highs back above 60 degrees on Friday, the last 60° day for a while. Drier weather returns behind our front later Friday with some clearing skies and sunshine by afternoon, with the colder air beginning to make its presence felt Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
After a fairly mild early November week, look for a much colder second weekend of November, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, brisk, winds, and highs settling back into the low 50s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday.
There will be a few scattered showers on Saturday, rain showers for most but perhaps some snow showers in the Poconos. Sunday looks to feature a little more sunshine and mostly dry weather and gets the nod as the better weekend day, albeit chilly and brisk.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The colder weather will linger Monday and Tuesday, with lows around 30 degrees each night and highs stuck in the mid to upper 40s, our coldest days of the fall yet with breezes adding a chill.
Monday will bring another chance for a few scattered rain showers, or wet snow showers in the Poconos, while Tuesday is likely partly sunny and dry but brisk and chilly. Temperatures should moderate the second half of the week.