The last weekend of January will start wet with a soaking rain Saturday. The good news is that rain is selective, favoring the first part of the day, while the rest of the time we'll be drying out. And by Sunday, clouds and sunshine will split the difference in the sky with most of us staying dry the entire time. In fact, a lot of this upcoming week after today will be quiet and "mild" with high temperatures hovering around 40 degrees or higher. It's not until this time next weekend that another storm threatens some rain or snow or something in between, but we know better than to our hopes up or done this far out.
SATURDAY
Rain, rain will go away from west to east Saturday afternoon, but not after a good soaking first. 1” to 1.5” of rain is likely for most of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey with some minor flooding on streets and poor drainage areas certainly possible. Any pockets of freezing rain early in the day in the higher elevations should be scoured out and convert to plain rain as temperatures rise. For most of us, those temperatures rise well into the 40s, making for another mild day. But with the steady rain coupled with a brisk easterly breeze that may gust up to 30 miles-per-hour, especially early in the day, it may not feel as mild as it is. Winds will noticeably drop off in the afternoon, and we will salvage a dry ending to the day with a little sun returning before it's all said and done. Skies will turn out partly cloudy overnight with temperatures a hair or two above freezing.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Behind our departed storm, clouds will mix with at least some sunshine from time to time Sunday and Monday, with skies averaging out partly to mostly cloudy both days. A rather brisk west then northwest breeze will remain, though not as gusty as our winds will be early Saturday morning. Highs will settle back into the low to mid 40s, not quite as mild as the preceding few days but still above average for this time of year. Outside of a spotty shower either day, especially in the Poconos, things should remain mostly dry.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The mostly dry and fairly tranquil weather pattern should continue through the end of January on Friday, with a string of partly sunny and largely pleasant days from Tuesday through Friday. Highs will remain within a few degrees of 40° with overnight lows mostly in the mid 20s. Clouds may increase on Friday ahead of our next window for a storm, which will of course be another weekend, the third in a row if you’re counting. Accordingly, there’s a chance of rain and snow in the forecast for Saturday and perhaps into early Sunday as well. Though, there's also a chance this storm completely misses us to the south.