Friday was all about September weather at its finest, with plenty of seasonably warm sunshine by day giving way to clear skies and comfy sleeping weather at night. The September full moon, the harvest moon, will light the way overnight, and be followed by an encore of the sun-tastic September weather come Saturday. The first half of the weekend is the better half of a "50-50" weekend, with Sunday the cloudier and wetter half as clouds and showers move in for Sunday. It's the first of three straight days from Sunday to Tuesday where clouds will dominate, and there will be a continued chance for some rain or rain showers. While no one day looks to be a washout necessarily, all three days will likely provide some measurable rain, as we continue to chip away at our summer rainfall deficit. Expect cooler highs in the mid to upper 70s during the unsettled stretch of weather through early in the week, before that quintessential September weather returns later Wednesday and likely lasts through the start of the following weekend.
TONIGHT
With the full harvest moon lighting the way overnight, expect a clear, cool, and comfy night, with overnight lows eventually into the mid 50s. Like last night, some patchy fog may develop towards Saturday morning, but should quickly burn off after sun up. For Friday night high school football this evening, expect clear skies and temperatures slowly falling from the 70s at kickoff to mid to upper 60s by the end of the game.
SATURDAY
This will easily be the better of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies to start once some morning fog burns off. While there will be some increasing high clouds later in the day, it's no worse than a partly sunny finish to a warm, dry, comfy, and seasonable day with highs again in the low 80s, much like on Friday. Get your outdoor activities in Saturday, as Sunday is the first of three straight days of at least some wet weather. A few showers may arrive as early as late Saturday night, especially west of the Lehigh Valley.
SUNDAY
A few days ago, it looked like we may eke out a dry Sunday. But that has changed over the last few days, as the Sunday forecast has trended cloudier and wetter. While not a washout, expect a mostly cloudy and therefore a cooler day with highs back in the mid 70s, and at least some showers to develop during the day. Right now, eastern Pennsylvania stands the best chance for some Sunday rain, with chances lessening farther east into New Jersey, with the shore most likely to stay dry. If you are shore-bound this weekend, be wary of higher surf and rip current risks due to Hurricane Earl, well offshore and heading out to sea but strong enough to churn up some surf along the East Coast.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The unsettled pattern likely continues Monday and even Tuesday, as a slow moving weather system meanders its way through the Northeast. That means a pair of mostly cloudy days with highs in the mid to upper 70s, along with some showers, a period or two of rain, and perhaps a thunderstorm. While it likely won't rain all day either day, there is a good chance of at least some wet weather both days. Three-day rainfall totals are likely to be around a half inch to an inch of rain, as we chip away at our summer-long dry spell.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Wednesday will be the start of a much nicer stretch of weather, the same stuff we're moving into the current weekend with. Look for lots of sunshine and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday through Saturday, which also look entirely dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: