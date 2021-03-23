Spring has started on a nice note over the last few days, with a series of abundantly sunny early spring days, complete with cold starts and increasingly warm finishes. Take Monday for instance, as most of us started the day with below freezing temperatures around 25 to 30 degrees. But tons of sun allowed for a nice recovery by afternoon, with highs topping out around 60 to 65 degrees later in the day.
If you liked Monday’s weather, you should love what Tuesday has in store, with more sunshine and another run into the low 60s. We’ll hit a small bump along our nice weather road on Wednesday, as plenty of clouds, an easterly ocean breeze, and some light rain and drizzle make for a cooler day with highs in the low to mid 50s. But southerly winds ahead of our next cold front late this week will scour out those clouds and send in our next surge of warmth for Thursday and Friday, with 70-something-degree high temperatures making a return for a few days before the week is out.
We may have to contend with a few showers or a rumble of thunder as that cold front comes through sometime later Thursday night or Friday morning, but all of Thursday and even the better part of Friday looks dry right now. Cooler and drier weather follow to start next weekend.
TUESDAY
If you’re counting, this should be our fourth fine spring day in a row, with lots of sunshine mixing with some patchy afternoon clouds. Highs again will reach the low 60s, a good 10 degrees warmer than average for the latter part of March. Clouds will increase a bit overnight.
WEDNESDAY
A weak disturbance looks to bring lots of clouds for our hump day, with at least some areas of light rain and drizzle for a good part of the day, although with only light rainfall amounts expected. Highs will be cooler as a result of the clouds and raindrops, mostly in the low to mid 50s, aided by a light easterly ocean breeze.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Get ready for our next surge of warmth! Highs should top out around 70 degrees on Thursday, and Friday could be even warmer with highs into the low to mid 70s. Skies won’t be entirely sunny, as we’ll have to contend with an approaching cold front early Friday morning and a few showers or a thunderstorm around that time. Right now, it looks like the mornings both days will be cloudier with the afternoon the better chance for some sunshine. And of course, the more sun we see, the more opportunity for warmth we will have. Increasingly brisk south to southwest winds, especially by Friday, will help deliver the warmer temperatures.
SATURDAY
Behind our cold front, it should become mostly sunny on Saturday, but also brisk and cooler with highs back into the upper 50s, still above average for this time of year though. Things turns progressively cooler early next week.
