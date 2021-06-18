It sure doesn't get much nicer than this! It will get warmer, and more summery. But in terms of overall comfort and pleasantness, it's really tough to beat our current weather reality. The days are comfortably warm and sunny, and the nights are clear, cool, and crisp. Take Thursday for instance as we woke up to widespread 45-50° lows, with some spots in the higher elevations starting the day in the upper 30s! Then the abundant sunshine goes to work, and temperatures recover nicely by afternoon, as we finished the day with highs well into the 70s. Sure, it's a bit cool for this time of year, but it doesn’t get more comfortable!
We'll sneak in another nice day on Friday, even though some high clouds increase in the afternoon. We'll also see our highs slowly increase closer to seasonable levels, with Friday's highs expected to inch up into the low 80s, with mid 80s awaiting for Father's Day weekend.
Higher humidity also awaits for the weekend, as does the first of two cold fronts that will each spark the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The first chance for a few thunderstorms starts Friday night and lasts through the first half of the weekend, with the second chance later Monday and especially Tuesday. Behind front number two, another shot of dry and comfortable weather awaits for the second half of next week. The 90° heat remains locked well to our west, and doesn't look to venture in our direction anytime soon.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up a nice week with more nice weather on Friday, even though some high clouds will increase during the day. So skies will be sunny to start and partly sunny to finish, but it should remain dry and fairly comfortable.
Temperatures will inch up a bit too closer to seasonable levels, with highs in the low 80s to end the work week.
As a warm front heads our way Friday night, clouds will thicken, humidity will increase, and a shower or thunderstorm chance will likewise increase overnight Friday.
SATURDAY
The weekend starts off on a partly sunny and noticeably warmer and more humid note. While most of the day is dry, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible, more so later in the day and overnight but possible anytime.
Expect more of a summery feel with highs up in the mid 80s on a stickier Saturday, compared to the comfort we've been spoiled with this week.
FATHER'S DAY
Behind our cold front, there's no cooler air, so another day with highs in the mid 80s is expected for dads on Father's Day. It's also a partly sunny and mainly dry day as well, with just the slight chance of a stray shower or t-storm that should be the exception to the otherwise dry rule for dads.
You may notice a slight drop in the humidity, but it will still be quite warm and a bit humid.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
What happens Monday and Tuesday will depend in part on the fate of a developing tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico. If the remnants of what will likely become Tropical Storm Claudette ride up along a cold front and make it this far north, we could be rather wet. Right now, that looks less likely but not impossible, so we'll watch it.
Either way, a second cold front approaches on Tuesday, with a few showers and thunderstorms likely out ahead of it. We'll remain warm and humid out ahead of that front with highs in the mid 80s, then drier, cooler, and more comfortable behind that front with 70s returning starting Wednesday.