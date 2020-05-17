There are a lot of different players in the forecast over the next several days. First, an area of low pressure moving into the Midwest. Second, Tropical Storm Arthur lurking offshore of the Carolinas. And third, an area of high pressure building into New England. These three features and how they interact with one another will determine temperatures and rain chances around here. That's after one more quiet and pleasant weekend day Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. By Monday, an ocean breeze gradually picks up, sending temperatures down a couple of degrees, eventually into the cooler middle 60s mid-week. The good news is, rain chances seem underwhelming at this point until Thursday or perhaps Friday when that Midwest storm finally makes some eastward progress. Until then, the area of high pressure over New England may shield the northern Mid-Atlantic from showers, though clouds may win out over sunshine.
SUNDAY
A warm front is approaching on Sunday, perhaps leading to a shower or sprinkle late in the day and at night, mainly the farther north you go. Most of the time Sunday it will be dry and seasonable as sunshine gradually fades behind increasing clouds. High temperatures will top out in the lower 70s as winds adopt a more easterly component, and fall through the middle 50s at night.
MONDAY
As an area of low pressure associated with Sunday's warm front tries lifting into the Great Lakes Monday, its progress will be stalled due to the northern progress of Tropical Storm Arthur moving towards or just offshore of North Carolina's Outer Banks. At the same time, a big bubble of high pressure is building over New England. So, that Midwest storm has nowhere to go. This gridlock will result in times of clouds and sunshine for us on Monday, but very little in the way of rain. A spotty shower is certainly possible, but most of the activity will stay to our north, south, and west. Temperatures will fall off a few degrees from Sunday, but they're still expected to climb to around 70°.
TUESDAY
As Tropical Storm Arthur spins off the Mid-Atlantic coast, and an area of high pressure over New England nudges southward, the low in the Midwest will start drifting farther south. This will result in another mainly cloudy but fairly dry day for us as most of the rain stays to our south, west, and well off to our east. However, the easterly flow off the Atlantic Ocean will be pretty stiff throughout the day, so daytime highs may only reach the lower to middle 60s. Gusts between 20 to 30 miles an hour will make those temperatures feel even cooler.
WEDNESDAY
More of the same on Wednesday as a weather traffic jam persists. Skies will carry plenty of clouds with the occasional shower or two, mainly to the south, as temperatures once again struggle in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will back off a bit compared to Tuesday, though there's still a noticeable breeze coming off of the ocean.
LATE-WEEK
Finally, a storm in the country's mid-section will make some eastward progress as a couple of features jamming up the weather pattern diminish. The approaching storm may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday or Friday. Depending on that timing, some showers may spill into the start of Memorial Day weekend Saturday. Highs will come up some to round out the week, into the lower 70s, before flirting with 80 degrees again during the weekend.
