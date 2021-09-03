Ida may be gone, but it left a large path of significant damage after 4 to as much as 10 inches of rain led to widespread flooding for many, and a few tornadoes for some. The dry weather will continue through the start of the holiday weekend, giving those rivers a chance to continue to drop below flood stage, and no additional rain is expected to spark any renewed flooding concerns.
In fact, we have some quintessential early September weather to soak up over the next few days. Friday and Saturday look comfortably mild and abundantly sunny, with the nights featuring clear, cool, and crisp weather.
A weak disturbance or two could spark a passing shower or thunderstorm later Saturday night or Sunday. However, most of the upcoming holiday weekend looks dry and fairly nice, as we hope to make amends for less than stellar Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekend weather.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
A pair of mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant days will be our reward for making it through Ida. Highs will be in the mid 70s, a bit of a hint of fall, with cool and comfy overnight lows in the 50s. Winds won't be as brisk as they were on Thursday either.
Enjoy the nice start to the Labor Day holiday weekend! Clouds may increase Saturday night with a shower possible towards sunrise Sunday.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The rest of the holiday weekend looks partly sunny and mainly dry, but a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible anytime Sunday as a weak disturbance slides by. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s, a hair below average for early September.
While Hurricane Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane way out in the Atlantic, it should stay over the open ocean waters and will (hopefully) not be a concern for the United States, except for some eventual East Coast big waves.