Similar to last week, mother nature has no big plans to bring us any active weather for the new week. We are watching a southern storm system today that will be similar to one back on Friday. It never really gets its act together however and ultimately heads off the Carolina coast and out to sea keeping any real precipitation well to our south. That means the next chance of rain or snow won’t come until the end of the week with a cold front, due in late in the day on Friday. This certainly doesn’t look to be a substantial storm system however, and it’s very well possible not everyone even sees any precipitation. In the mean time, temperatures will be slowly modifying as we progress through this week. Between now and the end of the week, today will likely be our coldest day with highs close to seasonable levels in the upper 30s. Our average high this time of the year should be in the mid 30s, but we will see a gradual warming trend through the 40s as we progress through the week. At the same time, we can also expect a decent amount of sunshine to go along with those milder temperatures. Once we get to Friday, even though we will be tracking a chance for some late-day precipitation, since we’ll have a front coming in from our west, a surge of mild air out ahead of it will push highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Temperatures will likely be returning to seasonable levels however behind our front just in time for next weekend into the start of the following week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
A weak upper level disturbance swinging through today will not have enough juice to spark any precipitation for us, but it will bring the region a fair amount of cloud cover for a while. Later in the afternoon, as the disturbance moves away to our east and out to sea, look for skies to turn sunnier. Thanks to the seasonably cold start in the morning followed by rather cloudy skies for a while, highs today should get no warmer than the upper 30s.
TONIGHT
We anticipate some decent clearing to occur late in the afternoon, and that should set us up for mainly clear skies tonight as high pressure pushes back into the region. With this clear sky in place along with light winds and dry air, look for overnight lows to once again drop down close to seasonable levels in the low to mid 20s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
High pressure will be firmly in control of our weather through the middle and latter portion of the week as it builds to our south. No precipitation is expected and our skies should be rather sunny. Thursday probably features the most cloud cover as a weak upper level piece of energy is again expected to track through. Our wind flow will start to turn more westerly and then southwesterly and this will aid in pushing in milder air to the region. Look for highs each day through the period to climb through the 40s, with low 40s expected Tuesday, mid 40s Wednesday, and mid to upper 40s Thursday.
FRIDAY
An end of the week cold front will bring our next chance of precipitation, however, it’s probably just a few rain and snow showers later Friday afternoon into Friday night. A reinforcing shot of seasonably colder air arrives after our front slides off the coast for the weekend. There remain no big storms or big arctic outbreak concerns in our forecast for the foreseeable future. There are some indications as we get closer to the end of January into the beginning of February that the pattern does turn much colder and stormier, but that is still a long ways off and a lot can change between now and then. Stay tuned!
