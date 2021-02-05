Instead of a four day snowstorm like we saw earlier this week, we were treated to a much easier to manage four hour snowfall early this morning, which brought the promised coating an inch or two of snow for many. The sun quickly followed and helped to melt the new snowfall, aided by high temperatures that surged into the mid 40s by afternoon. Watch for some refreezing overnight with mostly clear skies as temperatures drop deep down into the 20s, and a nice Saturday will follow with seasonable sunshine and slightly colder highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday will be the better weekend day, unless you’re a snow lover that is. Yes, yet another round of accumulating snow is increasingly likely for Super Bowl Sunday. While it won’t be as big as our early week storm, it won’t be as minor as this morning’s nuisance flakes either. Instead, most of us can at least expect several inches of snow, with amounts steadily increasing the farther south from the Lehigh Valley you travel. Some folks along the Interstate 95 corridor stand the best chance to pick up six or more inches of snow Sunday. Cold weather looks locked in for most of next week, with a few more chances of some winter weather in a fast moving weather pattern likely following.
TONIGHT
Skies become mostly clear overnight with light winds, and temperatures will drop down into the low 20s as a result. Watch for a refreezing from any of the water released from the slow snowmelt this afternoon.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the better and brighter weekend day, with lots of sunshine and seasonable highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, although it will feel a bit colder with a brisk westerly breeze. Some slow daytime melting will continue, with a nighttime refreezing again following.
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY
Our fickle Sunday storm is back on the radar over the past few days, after dropping off midweek. Chances for accumulating snow across the area late Saturday night into Sunday have steadily risen over the last 24 hours, and winter storm watches are hoisted south of the Lehigh Valley through the Delaware Valley and the Interstate 95 corridor, where the heaviest snows are currently expected. Clouds will increase and thicken early Saturday night, with snow developing after midnight as a fast moving storm develops and zips up the East Coast. Unlike our last storm, this is a fast mover, and will only last 12 hours or so, not days. However, some steady snow is likely, especially from sunrise through midday on Sunday, tapering off in the early to mid-afternoon. The storm will be long gone by the time the Super Bowl kicks off Sunday evening. Right now, 1-3” of snow is currently expected north of the Lehigh Valley through the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Around 3” of snow is expected along the Interstate 78 corridor through Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, with 3-6” of snow south of the Lehigh Valley through Chester and much of Bucks and Montgomery counties. Closer to the Delaware Valley including Philadelphia, northern Delaware, and most of central and southern New Jersey, 6” or more of snow is possible.
NEXT WEEK
A wintry pattern appears to lock in most of next week, with a few chances for a wintry mix or snow as well as increasingly colder air as the week progresses. Right now, Monday looks dry, Tuesday brings the next chance of a little wintry mix, and then the air turns progressively colder with another snow chance by Friday or Friday night. It’s a fast moving pattern and the details may change, but cold and unsettled look to be the main themes.
TRACK THE WEATHER: