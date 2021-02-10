It was another cold February day, but for a change, one that did not feature any snowflakes, at least not yet. That will change overnight, as yet another round of accumulating snow slides through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This time, the snow will be steadier the farther south you travel, so the higher accumulations will be in southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey. However, everyone should wake up to at least a light accumulation of fluffy snow early Thursday morning. Any snow ends early Thursday, and most of the day should be dry, followed by a flake-free Friday as well. But as has been the case most of February so far, any break from the flakes is short-lived. Sure enough, another round of snow or a wintry mix is expected by the middle of the weekend, this one likely returning to favor northern sections. After that, it’s next Tuesday that likely brings our next storm, this time perhaps more sleet, freezing rain, and rain rather than snow. But as has been the case all month, let’s focus on one bout of winter weather at a time. Given the continued active and wintry weather pattern, colder temperatures remain in place for the foreseeable future with no sustained thaws in sight.
TONIGHT
Light snow will develop overnight and continue through early Thursday morning, with the steadier snows generally south of the mainline PA Turnpike (I-76) and south of Interstate 195 in New Jersey. For areas north and east of the Lehigh Valley, it’s a coating to an inch or two of snow through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Along and south of Interstate 78, 2 to 4 inches of light and fluffy snow are expected. Then for far southern Pennsylvania and far southern New Jersey, or areas from Philadelphia on south, 4 to 6 inches of snow are likely. The snow should be over by or tapering off during the morning commute on Thursday, but will likely still have an impact on travel early Thursday morning, especially the farther south you travel.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Any lingering snow early Thursday morning should end, but expect clouds to hang out for most of the day once the flakes shut off. It’s a mostly cloudy and cold Thursday but a drier one, with highs expected to be around the freezing mark. Don’t expect much melting to take place with the clouds and near freezing temps, but road conditions will noticeably improve during the day. A second disturbance Thursday night and Friday should dive far enough south to no longer have an influence on our weather, so expect clouds to break for some sunshine on Friday to wrap up the week. Despite some sun, the cold air remains firmly in place, with Friday’s highs likely stuck in the upper 20s.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend likely begins with some sunshine early Saturday and ends with some sunshine later Sunday, but in between, another fast moving storm will bring yet another round of winter weather our way for the middle of the weekend. For areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley, this one looks like mostly snow, while areas south and east could deal with snow, a wintry mix, and plain rain if you travel closer to the shore. Some accumulation of snow, ice, and sleet are possible with this feature for late Saturday and especially Saturday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday looks cold and dry, a brief break in between systems. But another storm, this one potentially more sizable, could impact the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This one has the potential to be more sleet and freezing rain than any other storms so far this month, so the potential for a wintry mix and some ice will have to be watched closely. Plain rain could factor in for some as well, especially the farther south and east you travel.
